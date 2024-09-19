WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (9/18): Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, Gallus vs. Alpha Academy including Otis using Tozawa as inanimate object to throw at opponents

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 18, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Byron Saxton

(1) SOL RUCA vs. ALBA FYRE (w/ Isla Dawn)

The women locked up and Fyre immediately whipped Ruca to the mat by her hair. Ruca returned fire with a quick drop kick and a side headlock. Fyre fired her off, but Ruca came back with a side headlock takedown. Fyre transitioned into a scissor leg lock around Ruca’s neck. Ruca did what anyone would do in this moment of desperation – a headstand. She then did an inverted shoulder press to spring herself away from the mat and out of the hold while Fyre watched in disbelief. Ruca applied another headlock. Fyre battled out, but Ruca hit a facebuster, then “surfed” on the prone Fyre’s back. She jumped off, kicked Fyre in the face, then covered for two.

Ruca moved onto the apron where she had to dodge multiple attacks from Dawn who was stood at ringside. The distraction allowed Fyre to run up from behind and knock Ruca off the apron, face-first into the ringside barricade. The crowd booed. Fyre distracted the ref in the ring while Dawn landed a few blows to Ruca on the floor. Fyre rolled Ruca into the ring, then kicked her in the ribs and covered for two. Fyre applied a side headlock.

Ruca escaped from a suplex, then punched Fyre in the jaw. Ruca hopped onto the middle turnbuckle, but Fyre moved in and swept both of Ruca’s feet from beneath her, causing her to hit the back of her head on the top turnbuckle. Fyre posed at the crowd which solicited more boos. Ruca powered out of an arm bar and dropped Fyre to the mat with a sidewalk suplex. Ruca caught her breath while hanging on the ropes. She hit a high cross body, springboarding off the middle rope. Ruca climbed to the top rope and hit an even higher cross body, this time staying on top for a cover and two-count.

Dawn appeared on the ring apron, distracting the referee while Ruca rolled up Fyre to the crowd’s count of five. By then the ref rushed over for an official count, but Fyre kicked out. Ruca rushed toward the corner to punish Dawn for her interference by giving her a Sol Snatcher. Ruca shoved Dawn’s body out to the floor, but Fyre rushed in after a moment of rest to roll up Ruca with the illegal leverage advantage of her feet on the ropes. The ref, despite being in perfect position to see the discrepancy, counted three.

WINNER: Alba Fyre by pinfall in 5:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent match. The crowd was treated to Ruca’s flashy finisher while allowing the higher-card heels to cheat and ultimately win.)

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) GALLUS (Joe & Mark Coffey w/Wolfgang) vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Akira Tozawa & Otis w/Maxxine Dupri)

Tozawa started against Mark. Tozawa got the upper hand with some quick moves against Mark, who retreated and tagged in Joe. Tozawa whipped Joe to the mat, then tagged in Otis to cheers from the crowd. Joe head butted Otis and tagged in Mark. Otis blew through a double-clothesline attempt, then knocked down both Coffeys at once. Otis hoisted Tozawa onto his shoulders and spun around, again knocking the Coffeys to the mat. Otis gorilla pressed Tozawa over the top rope onto the Coffeys on the floor, taking them both out. Tozawa got back into the ring and posed with Otis as we cut to break.

After the break, the Coffeys were having their way with Tozawa in the ring. Joe splashed Tozawa from the middle rope and covered for two. Mark tagged in and they hit Tozawa with stereo chops. Mark covered for another two-count. Joe tagged back in and kicked Tozawa repeatedly in the corner. Wolfgang punched Tozawa in the face from the floor while Joe distracted the ref. Joe applied a chinlock. Tozawa battled to reach Otis for a tag, but Joe wouldn’t release him. Mark tagged in and he fired Joe toward Tozawa in the corner.

Tozawa flipped Joe up and over the top rope to the floor, then Tozawa nailed Mark with a DDT. This gave Tozawa the time he needed to tag in Otis, who began to run through Mark. Joe entered the ring, but Otis gave him a back body drop, then splashed him in a neutral corner. He splashed Mark in the opposite corner. With both Coffeys neutralized, Otis did the caterpillar before dropping an elbow on Mark.

Otis covered Mark, but Wolfgang swooped in at ringside and flung Mark’s boot onto the bottom rope, causing the ref to call for a rope break. Dupri moved in to condemn Wolfgang. Wolfgang turned to face her and puckered his lips, pointing at his mouth. Shockingly, Dupri opted for smacking him across the jaw rather than kissing him. Tozawa provided an aftershock to the smack by giving Wolfgang a baseball slide drop kick, knocking him to the floor.

Back in the ring, Otis knocked down Mark with an upright senton, then Tozawa hit a high-altitude senton from the top rope. Tozawa covered for the three-count while Otis thrust his hips.

WINNERS: Alpha Academy by pinfall in 6:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: More good action, though Alpha Academy ran through some of the exact same motions as last week’s match. I hope Tozawa is secure with his position in this team, where he’s essentially a punching bag for the opponents, and occasionally an inanimate weapon for Otis to use against said opponents.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on TwitterX: @themikeshow42

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (9/15/2014): Reigns vs. Rollins, Heyman and Lesnar, Bo Dallas, Bellas, Cody Rhodes as Stardust, Bray Wyatt, Rusev & Lana, John Cena

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Raw results (9/16): Powell’s live review of CM Punk’s appearance, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. New Day for the World Tag Titles, Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman