5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (9-20-2019): Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. LAX, plus Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, RVD, Rhino, Moose, more

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT

SEPTEMBER 20, 2019

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO

AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON PURSUIT CHANNEL

REPORT BY JORDAN THOMAS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Don Callis, Josh Matthews

[HOUR ONE]

(1) OVE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & TOMMY DREAMER & ROB VAN DAM & RHINO – Street Fight

The match begins with a melee as all competitors go right after each other to start this match. We are now left with Callihan and Van Dam in the ring to begin the match. Van Dam is in control of the action early as both spill out of the ring as Blanchard and Dave Crist enter the ring and Blanchard gets some offensive on Crist. They both brawl outside the ring as Dream and Jake Crist enter the square circle and trade moves until Fulton enters and lands a big boot on Dreamer. Fulton and Rhino are now in the ring and start to trade blows until OVE starts to work together as a team to pick apart the individual competitors. The action spills outside the ring as everyone is ringside as Dreamer does a sloppy Dreamer dive onto the wrestlers. RVD then goes for a high flying move and is followed by Dave Crist performing a superplex to Blanchard off the top rope and outside the ring onto the competitors. More chaotic action happens in the ring as Blanchard takes a top rope cutter and oVe almost gets the win until Dreamer stops the near count by hitting OVW with the kendo stick. A table is then brought into the ring as Rhino gores Jake Crist through the table. Blanchard then uses a kendo stick to choke Crist and gets him to tap out with the submission and the win in ten minutes.

WINNERS: Blanchard & Dreamer & RVD & Rhino.

-Backstage Ace Austin is in a wheelchair and neck brace as he talks to Alisha Edwards about her match for later in the night and how he’s curious about the whereabouts of Eddie Edwards.

-Back from break, The North is being interviewed by Jimmy Jacobs, as they are dressed in party hats. They are happy about the fact that LAX is leaving IMPACT and are going to throw a fiesta.

(2) ALISHA EDWARDS vs. TAYA VALKYRIE

This non-title Knockouts Division match, starts with Valkyrie getting in some offense early as Ace Austin is getting wheeled ringside to watch the action. Valkyrie dominates the first part of this match. Edwards hits some offense and goes for the cover and win until John E. Bravo pulls her out of the ring. Austin then attacks Bravo without Edwards noticing him. Valkyrie hits Edwards with the road to Valhalla and the win in about three minutes.

WINNER: Valkyrie.

-Back from break, The North, is still looking backstage for people to join their LAX going away party.

-In the ring, Gama Singh introduces Shera, of The Desi Hit Squad as he makes his way to the ring.

(3) SHERA vs. CODY DEANER

Shera dominates this match from the start and as Deaner got a small comeback going, Shera manhandled Deaner and gets the easy win in this squash match.

WINNER: Cody Deaner.

(4) RASCALZ vs. ERES & TOXIN & AUSTRALIAN SUICIDE of AAA

This trios match gets off to a hot start as the Rascalz pull of some good tandem dives and Trey goes to work in the ring on the stars of AAA. Trey gets a lot of high-flying offense in and looks like a real star in the match. The AAA stars get the opportunity to show of some very impressive high flying moves while te Rascalz reagain some momentum and are able to get the win in another pretty short match.

WINNERS: Rascalz.

-Back from break, Moose cuts a promo on the streets of Mexico City and talks about how he’s looking for trouble on the streets. He finds a group of thugs and beats them up and proclaims to be the most dangerous man.

[HOUR TWO]

-Jimmy Jacobs has a sit down interview with Tenille Dashwood. Dashwood talks about wanting to come to Impact to get new opportunities and to face off against women she has never faced before. She talks about wanting to take on Madison and Tessa but her focus is on the championship. She talks about training with Taya and how she had her first match with her.

(5) HAVOK vs. SU YUNG in a No DQ Match

Havok makes her way to the ring with a staple gun to set the mood for what’s ahead in this no DQ match. Before the bell rings, Havok attacks Yung and the match begins. Havok brings a chair and the staple gun into the ring. Havok goes to use the gun on Yung’s face but Yung bites Havok’s hand. Havok then brings a ladder into the ring but gets knocked away from her by Yung. Yung then uses the staple gun and hits her between the legs and then on the chest. As Yung goes to put on her bloody glove, Havok hits Yung with the Tombstone piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Havoc.

-After the match, Yung attacks Havok with a chair and the battle continues onto the stage and backstage. Havok then uses a firehose to tie a noose around Yung and tries to hang her until IMPACT staff stops the incident from happening.

(6) RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK vs. LAX

LAX’s final match on Impact starts respectfully as both teams trade offense as they size each other up for the last time. Swann gives his team the early momentum against Santana until Santana is able to make the tag. Ortiz slows down the pace of the match to limit Swann’s speed. Swann gets away and is able to make the tag to Mack and comes in and starts chopping Ortiz hard. Both teams then trade offensive tag moves as Mack starts to get moving and swings the momentum back in his team’s favor. After a couple minutes of chaotic back and forth between both teams and some near falls, Swann and Mack hit the Phoenix splash and frog splash for the win. After the match, both teams hug and the entire Impact locker room make their way to the ring to give thanks to LAX for all they have given to the promotion.

WINNERS: Swann & Willie Mack.

-In a Mexican hospital, Su Yung is being rushed into the ER and as the doctors try to resuscitate her, she flatlines. As the doctors leave, minutes later Yung’s eyes open and the show fades to black.

