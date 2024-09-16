WWE RAW RESULTS (9/16): Keller’s report on return of CM Punk, Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman, Sheamus vs. Dunne, Balor & McDonagh vs. New Day, Priest vs. Dom

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 16, 2024

PORTLAND, OREG. at MODA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 9,693 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 10,295. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information. The arena has a capacity of 19,393 spectators when configured for basketball.



[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” …

Advertised Matches & Appearances