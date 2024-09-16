VIP AUDIO 9/16 – WKH – News Update: What stood out about Smackdown’s rating on Fox, backstage reaction to JBL at TNA Victory Road, Swerve contract, Vickie, Juventud, credits, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller look at the latest news including these topics:

A look at Smackdown ratings on USA Network last Friday compared to on Fox prior, what stood out, what it tells us about how things will settle in comparison to Raw, and more key demo notes.

TNA Victory Road notes including backstage details on JBL’s surprise appearance.

How Vickie Guerrero, RVD, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long felt about being at Smackdown last Friday.

A note on the reports that AEW outbid WWE for Swerve Strickland’s contract.

Juventud Guerrero on NWA’s show on The CW app tomorrow.

Thoughts on the closing credits on Smackdown for Paul Levesque and Lee Fitting.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO