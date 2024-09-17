FREE PODCAST 9/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells: Punk’s intense promo, Guther-Sami, Judgment Day, Breaker with live callers, emails (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kelly Wells. They discuss the strength of The Judgment Day and how valuable Damien Priest in particular has been even after losing his World Title. Other topics include Joe Tessitore finding a groove already, C.M. Punk’s intense promo, Gunther turning down Sami Zayn, Ludwig Kaiser, Bron Breakker, Braun Strowman-Bronson Reed, and more with video callers, chat, and mailbag interactions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO