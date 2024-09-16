FREE PODCAST 9/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-12-2019) Anticipation for NXT’s live debut on USA Network, thoughts on announced matches, plus Gargano’s future, Baszler-Ripley, rumors (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (9-12-2019) to the “End of an Era” episode of PWT Talks NXT. Harley R. Pageot, Tom Stoup, and Kevin Cattani discussed the Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley main event with a DQ finish, Johnny Gargano addressing his future, and the lineup for the first live NXT episode on USA Network. Then they tackled a number of rumors involving Kevin Owens, Toni Storm, 205 Live, and Worlds Collide.
