VIP AUDIO 9/16 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: We must talk about Hechicero! (49 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L fails miserably in an attempt at doing a shorter “mini” show as we end up with a near hour long offering of solo audio centrally purposed to celebrate one of the great lucha libre matches of modern times from this past Friday at Arena Mexico. In addition to discussing the match itself, Alan asks the question of whether Hechicero is one of the most complete luchadors of all time and breaks down his many strengths as a performer and his standing among 2024’s wrestlers of the year. Look for more “mini” shows in the days to come! CURRENT ENERGY LEVELS: TOO HIGH!

