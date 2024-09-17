VIP AUDIO 9/16 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Punk gives intense HIAC promo, Gunther says no to Sami, Kofi-Xavier tension, Priest vs. Dom, Breakker-Jey hype, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 17 edition of WWE Raw featuring these topics: C.M. Punk gives intense HIAC promo, Gunther says no to Sami, Kofi Kingston-Xavier Woods tension, Damein Priest vs. Dom, Bron Breakker-Jey Uso hype, and more.

