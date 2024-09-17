VIP AUDIO 9/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-15-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Vince McMahon’s apology for Matt Striker’s on-air comment, Destruction of Rey Mysterio, Cryme Tyme’s introduction, WWE humor (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the September 15, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include…

How WWE handled the 9/11 tribute this year and the post 9/11 Smackdown five years earlier in Houston

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s future in pro wrestling and movies, including whether he might return to wrestling way down the line in a non-wrestling role

Eric Bischoff’s autobiography coming out next month, what to expect, what not to expect, and what his track record indicates will be the tone of the book, plus key subjects he could either come clean about or b.s. about

Thoughts on the Scott Hall “Torch Talk” so far

The introduction of the imposter/fake Diesel and Razor Ramon

Greg Gagne’s WWE stint

John Laurenaitis

WWE’s roster depth

A preview of Unforgiven

John Cena’s fate

TNA’s Jackass 2/X Division tie-in

Jim Ross’s message to TNA

Hype for No Surrender

Kanyon’s not-a-publicity-stunt

Latest ECW TV

The Ultimate Fighter

