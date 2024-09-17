FREE PODCAST 9/17 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss AEW’s new TV deal and ramifications of possible changes, return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bloodline, Wyatt Sicks, TNA Victory Road, Grand Slam (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media. They discuss these topics:
- The latest on AEW’s imminent new TV deal with WBD and ramifications of possible changes
- The return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC quarterly specials including first date announced
- TNA Victory Road including JBL, Nic Nemeth, crowd size, more
- The state of The Bloodline and The Wyatt Sicks
- The Grand Slam line-up and the build for Jon Moxley-Darby Allin and Bryan Danielson-Nigel McGuinness
