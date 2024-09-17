WWE Raw Ratings Report (9/16): One big change in viewership pattern this year compared to last year, viewership comparisons to last two years, more key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday night’s (9/16) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.509 million viewers, compared to 1.430 million the prior week and the 1.652 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.650 million. (Note: This corrects an earlier version of this opening paragraph that mistakenly used the first hour data instead of three-hour average.)

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.618 million

2nd hour: 1.541 million

3rd hour: 1.367 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff of 251,000 was right in line with the ten-week average of 248,000. One year ago, the ten-week average first-to-third hour dropoff was much lower at just 121,000. The first hour ten-week average this year and last year over the same period was both 175,000, so more people are tuning out over the course of the show this year by a two-to-one margin.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.371 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.703.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.594. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.930 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.49 rating, compared to 0.45 and 0.49 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.54.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.44 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.51.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.44 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.52.

The announced matches and segments were…

C.M. Punk returns

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh) vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) – World Tag Team Championship match

Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

