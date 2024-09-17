WWE BAD BLOOD PREVIEW (10/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Where: Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 13,811 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 14,184. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell match

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

Visit this website during Raw and Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (9/16): Pomares’s alt-perspective report New Day challenging Judgment Day, CM Punk’s return, Dom vs. Priest, Bronson vs. Strowman, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Otis on winning Money in the Bank, his romance saga with Mandy Rose, and his WrestleMania goal