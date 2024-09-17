VIP AUDIO 9/17 – WKH – News Update: Latest on AEW-WBD, date for return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, Cena’s new movie, Sheamus contract, Raw and Collision ratings, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller look at the latest news including the latest on the AEW-WBD TV deal, the date and details for return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, John Cena’s new movie deal, Sheamus renewing his contract, Raw and Collision ratings, will there be a WWE Draft before Netflix era begins, commentary on Bronson Reed-Braun Strowman match, and more.

