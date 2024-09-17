NXT PREVIEW (9/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne
- Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante Adonis
- Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary – Tag Team match
- No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander – Tag Team match
- Dion Lennox vs. Brooks Jensen
- C.M. Punk to appear
