NXT PREVIEW (9/17): Announced matches, location, how to watch

September 17, 2024

When: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

    • Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne
    • Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante Adonis
    • Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary – Tag Team match
    • No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander – Tag Team match
    • Dion Lennox vs. Brooks Jensen
  • C.M. Punk to appear

