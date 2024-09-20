Attorney representing Vince McMahon accuser, Janel Grant, talks to media about Netflix docu-series on McMahon and why Grant didn’t participate, status of Federal investigation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Representatives for Janel Grant, who has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon alleging “incomprehensible abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking at the hands Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE,” according to her attorney at a media Q&A yesterday, held a media Q&A to address the Netflix docu-series on McMahon premiering next week. Grant worked for WWE for several years. She filed a lawsuit in January, which was subject of heavy media coverage.

The proceedings in the civil lawsuit are on hold at the request of the federal government; the Southern District of New York has an ongoing investigation into McMahon that overlaps Grant’s allegations. Grant’s Attorney Ann Callis said they hope to expedite legal proceedings as quickly as possible.

Callis said Grant has not seen the Netflix docu-series. “Janel deserves the opportunity to tell her full story, not be a part of someone else’s,” she said. “She will get her day in court, and McMahon will be held accountable. As we said, in fact, she would like to expedite all proceedings as quickly as possible. And Janel has the right to tell her story in her own way at the right time.”

She said her story is “an important one and they hope the Netflix docu-series does it justice.” We hope it shines a light on the abhorrent actions of Vince McMahon – frequently on WWE property – and that it portrays the reality of his abusive and exploitation behavior.

She said she’s smart, kind, and compassionate “but because of the extreme cruelty, degradation, exploitation, and violence she was subjected to on a near daily basis for more than two years, she now suffers from severe post suicidal ideation and the inability to leave her home for weeks at a time.”

She said there has been “a clear pattern of predator behavior” by McMahon. She added: “It takes immense strength to speak out against Goliaths and she has courageously come forward to not just address her own suffering, but also act for those who are afraid to speak out.”

The following are highlights of the full Q&A, as transcribed by PWTorch’s Brian Zilem, who participated in the call. (Please credit and link to this PWTorch article if you use the quotes, which represent what was said but some wording is summarized slightly for clarity or brevity).



Brandon Thurston (Wrestlenomics): Do you anticipate other people who allegedly have been targets of sexual misconduct at WWE coming forward?”

Callis: At the time, we did anticipate other victims coming forward. We were, of course, receiving an influx of calls. Right now, with the status of what is going on with a non-public investigation, criminal investigation. We have not spoken to any current victims of Vince McMahon’s sexual abuse at the WWE.

Brian Zilem (PWTorch): Were you given an opportunity to view the documentary ahead of time and do you feel like the documentary will provide a fair complement to Janel Grant?

Callis: We have not seen the documentary. Janel deserves the opportunity to tell her full story, not be a part of someone else’s. She will get her day in court, and McMahon will be held accountable. As we said, in fact, she would like to expedite all proceedings as quickly as possible. And Janel has the right to tell her story in her own way at the right time.

Chris Finini (The Athletic): Was Janel asked to be a part of this documentary or no?

Callis: She does deserve to tell, given the opportunity to tell her full story, again, not to be a part of someone else’s.

Steven Milhausen (Sports Illustrated): Was it a decision not to do it based on you didn’t feel that Netflix would accurately portray the story and cherry-pick what she would say.

Callis: Janel deserves the opportunity to tell her full story.

Jordan Mendoza (USA Today Sports): I wanted to ask, has Janel or anyone on her team heard from WWE at all since the lawsuit was revealed, whether it’s from people that are in WWE right now or people that are formerly employed by WWE?”

Callis: There was some initial outreach reach right after the lawsuit was filed. Very brief, and we have really not heard anything since then and communicated with them since then.

Paul Schott (Hearst, Connecticut Media): Ms. Callis, you had announced in late May that Ms. Grant had agreed to stay her case an announcement that appeared to be in connection with a related investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York. And assuming that that investigation by the USAO for the Southern District of Mr. McMahon is proceeding, catcain you provide an update on how that investigation is affecting Ms. Grant’s complaint?

Callis: At the request of the Federal Government, we did agree to stay the litigation. I have no awareness or comment on exactly what the Federal Government is doing at this time. We would like the charges, if any, be brought expeditiously so she may resume her civil suit.

Lee Cole (Wrestling with the Devil): Would you like to tell us how Janel would answer that and how you would answer that so people can hear what the response is on that?

Callis: Janel experienced and continues to experience severe psychological distress. She was specifically targeted by McMahon And abuse, as we know, abuse and coercion are never simple. She didn’t have an option to walk away. She was coerced, human trafficked, and made to feel like she had no choice but remained silent in order to survive alive. WWE employees let Janel know that they were aware of her relationship with the man, but offered Grant his hostility instead of support.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Josephine Rees (Simon & Schuster): There are anonymous WWE employees in the suit. You don’t name them, but there are people who knew things at WWE. Are you worried at all that this Netflix docu-series will try to exonerate or whitewash things related to current WWE employees?

Callis: No. I think Janel will get her day in court. And again, Janel needs to tell her story in the right way in her own way at the right time.

Chloe (Outlet not stated): We’ve seen what the feds in the Southern District of New York have done with Sean Diddy Combs. We see how they take their time, but when they do finally put forth an indictment, it appears to be quite strong. Are you all hearing that any a grand jury has been convened? We know, obviously, there’s always a grand jury in New York hearing evidence. Have you all heard that anybody has testified?

Callis: The only thing we know for sure is there is an active, ongoing, non-public criminal investigation. Criminal investigation.

B. J. Bethel (SC Scoops): You guys mentioned moving forward, expediting their suit. I’m guessing you’re talking about the criminal investigation in New York in the sitting grand jury. I’m just wondering if you guys are frustrated with the speed that this is taking and just how is this affecting your guys’ case? I know you’re stayed right now, but just what’s going on? It just seems to be something that’s going on with you guys where you’re talking about this case needs expedited. I guess you’re just referring to the criminal case. What would you guys like to see happen with that?

Callis: In our civil case, we want that to be on track again, too, because we are stayed. But no, there’s no frustration with the SDNY at all. I was a judge for a long time and a criminal judge for a long time. I know these things in state court, and I know these things take some time. And what we’d like, we want it to be right, not fast.

Mike Rowe (Tee Wrap): I just wanted to know, I know that there was a talk earlier about how Ms. Grant had the question of how Ms. Grant has been portrayed in the press. As we continue covering the story. I just wanted to know if you could share any information on issues that you’ve seen with how Ms. Grant’s case has been portrayed or what you’re hoping for as far as seeing Grant continuing to be covered as this documentary rolls out and as her case proceeds.

Callis: Janel Grant is a human being, as I’ve said before. She deserves justice She deserves her day in court. That’s our bottom line. She’s a victim and a survivor. She is not a WWE storyline.

In a press release, SKDK announced that attorneys for Janel Grant retained the services of SKDK’s Kendra Barkoff Lamy ahead of the premiere of the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on Netflix. The survivors of Harvey Weinstein, Marilyn Manson, Jeffrey Epstein, and other high-profile cases have been represented by Barkoff Lamy and SKDK. Additionally, they backed the Washington Commanders’ former staff members in their legal battle against Dan Snyder, the team’s owner at the time.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: Vince McMahon resigns from Chief Executive position in TKO day after lawsuit filed against him alleging sex trafficking of a former employee

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Ken Shamrock on the WWE Hall of Fame, asking The Rock to hit him with a chair shot to the forehead