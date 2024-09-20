WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Bloodline Steel Cage match, Cody and Roman alliance, Michin-Niven, Orton & KO vs. Theory & Waller, Ricky!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

• Sheamus has officially re-signed with WWE. Despite largely being written off by fans in the early years of his career, ol’ Sheamo has comfortably settled into his veteran role on the WWE roster. Despite his longevity, Sheamus’s in-ring work has only gotten better with age, and we look forward to him having banger… after banger… after banger for years to come.

INTRODUCTION

Friday Night Smackdown is on cable! And you could feel it immediately. From the stripped-down set to the sportier lower-thirds and transitional graphics, there was a conscious shift to a simpler, cleaner presentation of the WWE product more reminiscent of UFC than the awful-looking sterilized bright style of the late 2010s. It feels like we’ve been in a new era for the past few years, but visually the product has finally caught up to the storytelling. This is not the PG era anymore; this is the Paul Levesque style. Fans of the ultra-minimalist NXT Black & Gold sets will find a lot to love with Smackdown’s shift to USA.

And fans of the Bloodline found a lot to love with last week’s episode. With the return of the OTC Roman Reigns, narratives kicked into high gear for Bad Blood and beyond as the main event scene on the road to Wrestlemania 41 slowly began to take shape.

There’s a lot to go over, so let’s get into it. Here’s where every major feud on the blue brand stands…

CODY RHODES & ROMAN REIGNS vs. THE BLOODLINE

Latest Developments

Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. After a fierce battle (including Rhodes getting busted open), The Bloodline stepped in to beat down the babyface, until Roman Reigns saw his chance to intervene and laid out the heels. Reigns stared down Jacob Fatu before leaving the cage.

Later that night, Sikoa and Fatu challenged Reigns and Rhodes to a tag team match at Bad Blood. Rhodes refused the challenge, claiming to be finished with The Bloodline once and for all.

Reigns addressed the fans from the ring, soaking in the adoration before claiming that he still ran WWE. An indignant Rhodes confronted Reigns, insisting that Reigns was no longer the top guy. The former rivals squared up before The Bloodline ambushed both of them. Enraged, Rhodes impulsively agreed to the tag match at Bad Blood.

Analysis

Beginning the USA Network era with a steel cage match felt like an emphatic statement. The new WWE isn’t scared of a little blood (when necessary), and a good ol’ fashioned grudge match featuring one of the hottest babyfaces in company history proves that Friday Night Smackdown should dominate USA Network programming throughout 2024.

Despite Sikoa’s title rematch feeling largely unearned following Summerslam, this match over-delivered by playing to Sikoa’s strengths as a pure brawler. While Rhodes didn’t do much besides get thrown around, the old-school face/heel lockups fit these two much better than the match they had at Summerslam. Sikoa would have thrived as a heel in the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era, and leaning into him being a powerhouse makes him much more compelling than the Reigns-esque interference-based heel work his matches were bogged down in the past few months.

The post-match angle solidified, arguably, the most crucial aspect of the following months: the antagonistic relationship between Cody and Roman. While a Mega Powers-esque team-up could have been seen as a “jump the shark” moment, they perfectly played into Roman’s ego and Cody’s sense of honor essentially forcing them into a team by impulse. It’s like agreeing to a bet after someone dares you not to. In the spur of the moment, both men made a choice to tag with each other, and the “can they coexist” promos in the coming weeks will be a legendary mix of awkwardness and grudging respect.

Not only does this provide Bad Blood with another marquee grudge match, but it also plants the seeds for both men moving into the fall. Reigns, for the first time, will be forced to rely on a partner whom he has no psychological control over. In order to defeat a common enemy, Reigns will essentially have to deconstruct his heel tendencies. This might be the smoothest way to “trojan horse” a full on face turn for Roman. After over four years of spectacular manipulative heel work, any verbal proclamations of “I’m a good guy” won’t be plausible to an audience. But having Cody coax it out of him in the ring could organically provide Reigns with some decent babyface fire.

Rhodes, meanwhile, continues to create more enemies for himself thanks to his own sense of justice. In a surprisingly nuanced running thread, Rhodes continues to fixate on right and wrong, and it continues to cost him. Rhodes thought Kevin Owens deserved a title match, and it nearly cost him his closest ally to the dark side. He thought Reigns should know he doesn’t run WWE anymore, and now he’s forced to team up with his enemy.

And there’s a lot of babyfaces that would be very angry that Rhodes is working with the most dastardly villain of the past few years. It’s easy to imagine Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, or even Jey Uso turning on Cody because they’re disgusted he would help Roman. This could provide the impetus for any number of heel turns, and gives Cody a laundry list of mini-feuds on the road to WrestleMania.

Grade: A+

MICHIN vs. PIPER NIVEN & CHELSEA GREEN

Latest Developments

Two weeks ago, Chelsea Green defeated Michin in a quick squash match. Last week, Michin looked to regain momentum by facing off against Green’s ally Piper Niven. After a quick hoss fight, Michin defeated Niven.

Post-match, Green and Niven attacked Michin, laying her out by slamming her into a trash can.

In a digital exclusive, guest Vickie Guerrero (EXCUUUUUUUUSE ME) suggested a Dumpster Match between Green and Michin for tonight. Smackdown GM Nick Aldis enthusiastically agreed, much to Green’s dismay.

Analysis

On paper, this match was a great way to build up two contenders following a series of losses. Or, at the very least, be an entertaining hoss fight.

However, thanks to its card placement immediately following the Bloodline, it suffered from the “bathroom break” issue: it felt so heatless simply by comparison. Additionally, the match felt oddly truncated, never really allowing either competitor to shift into a higher gear. The story beats felt like they were building for Michin to overcome Green’s constant interference, but Michin steamrolled the heels way too quickly. The match just felt half-finished, leaving Niven especially looking far weaker than the booking intended.

The digital exclusive Vickie Guerrero cameo was a pleasant surprise. It was so much fun seeing Green get out-Karen’d by Vickie, who proves that she hasn’t lost a step (as a child, nothing irritated me more than hearing “EXCUUUUUUUSE ME!”). To WWE’s credit, they avoided both Green and Michin losing momentum with the promise of a “Dumpster Match” tonight. No idea what that match entails, but it sounds like the kind of goofy stipulation that would allow for Green’s natural comedic talent to shine. Count me in.

Grade: C+

A-TOWN DOWN UNDER vs. KEVIN OWENS & RICKY GIBSON

Latest Developments

Last week, A-Town Down Under challenged Kevin Owens to a tag match with a partner of his choosing.

Owens appeared, claiming his chosen partner was running late, so he brought out local talent Ricky Gibson instead. Despite a decent pop, WWE officials informed Owens that his proposed partner had finally arrived, forcing KO to bench Ricky.

Analysis

Justice for Ricky. That is all.

Grade: F———

Jokes aside, this was a really fun use of enhancement talent. KO, despite still being a babyface, got to exhibit another “I’m tired of this B.S.” character beat on the road to an eventual heel turn, and the indie guy actually got way more spotlight than he would have by taking a bump.

And for those of you unfamiliar with Ricky Gibson, he’s a mainstay on the west coast indie scene, and his tag team work in Midnight Heat is phenomenal. The guy’s athleticism is unreal, and if he shows up in WWE one day he’ll 100 percent be a future main eventer and this will be a moment looked back on for years.

Grade: A-

A-TOWN DOWN UNDER vs. KEVIN OWENS & RANDY ORTON

Latest Developments

Kevin Owens’ chosen partner Randy Orton arrived just in time, making his return to Smackdown after a brief program on Raw challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Owens and Orton continued their tenuous alliance, eventually securing a win against the heels.

Analysis

This match was good. Not groundbreaking, but good. Great teamwork, engaging babyface fire from Owens and Orton, and a hot crowd. Despite crowd reactions for A-Town Down Under in-ring tempering somewhat thanks to their storyline being put on the back burner, they still know how to isolate babyfaces and create moments engineered for a hot tag (which is an art harder to master than many believe). Witnessing the crowd pop for Owens and Orton successfully working as a team was magical, and proves the long-term investment in all four men is paying off as reliable bench players for the blue brand.

Owens continues to be the one man using logic in WWE, to hilarious effects. Seriously, how has NO ONE else thought of running around the outside of the ring for a hot tag? In the year of our lord 2024, such a simple maneuver made the entire audience go “Wait… why didn’t I think of that?” Pretty impressive.

With Bad Blood’s card already pretty full, it’s likely that these four wrestlers will be shuffled out of prominent narratives until Survivor Series, but consistent matches allows the entire roster to stick in the minds of viewers and reinforces that all four are main event players.

Grade: B-

NIA JAX & TIFFANY STRATTON vs. BAYLEY & NAOMI

Latest Developments

Nia Jax cut a promo proclaiming her dominance since Summerslam, where she won the WWE Women’s Championship. According to Nick Aldis, she’ll be defending at Bad Blood, but her opponent is still to be determined.

Bayley confronted Jax, boldly demanding a rematch. Jax’s ally Tiffany Stratton came out to defend her, and Naomi eventually called her shot as well.

Tonight, Jax set a tag match: Jax & Stratton vs Bayley & Naomi. If Bayley & Naomi win, whoever gets the pin earns a title shot at Bad Blood. But, if Jax & Stratton win, whoever they pin has to leave Smackdown.

Analysis

Last week’s segment served primarily to establish Jax’s list of contenders moving into the fall. The classic setup of wrestlers coming out one after another to call their shot often feels artificial, an easy setup to a multiman match. It’s credit to Jax’s booking that each challenger feels plausible (including Stratton, thanks to her near-betrayal at Bash In Berlin).

The stipulation match for this week felt oddly specific, which heavily telegraphs the match being just a vehicle to get to an angle. Ordinarily, I’d roll my eyes at such a blatant tease, but the results of the match truly feel unpredictable.

Bayley and/or Naomi leaving Smackdown would be a welcome change of pace for either of them, and the remaining babyface would be down an ally, further isolating them for character progression. Additionally, Bad Blood’s card looks pretty full already given Triple H’s shorter cards, and they don’t really need a Jax title defense. There’s no obvious clues that swing one way or another.

But, Bayley and Naomi both deserve another crack at Jax’s title, could carry a PPV title defense, and be another reason to keep Jax & Stratton on TV (detractors be damned, both women’s heel work is incredible right now) and continue their feud.

It’s been a while since a proposed match has felt like a toss-up on weekly TV. In recent years, the TV has leaned more towards the predictable side as the big moments have been saved for PPVs. This match injects some much-needed unpredictability into the weekly Smackdown product.

Grade: B+

ANDRADE vs. CARMELO HAYES (vs. L.A. KNIGHT)

Latest Developments

In previous weeks, Carmelo Hayes’s ego grew to dangerous levels after finally securing a win against Andrade. The increasingly angry Andrade began getting reckless, allowing Hayes to even the score in their series 2-2.

Two weeks ago, both men set their sights on US Champion LA Knight, setting a no. 1 contenders match for his belt as the next installment in their series.

This week, Hayes blindsided Andrade before the bell rang, but Andrade eventually won the match. Post-match, L.A. Knight cut a promo on Andrade, setting a US title defense for tonight.

Analysis

This was the textbook example of playing to a competitor’s strength. With Andrade being positioned as a US title contender, how do you get him over against L.A. Knight if he can’t hang on the mic? Simple. Make him look like a star in ring, then have the champ cut a post-match promo on him. Amazing booking that made Andrade look like a pure warrior against a taunting villain.

Speaking of, Andrade and Hayes continue to impress. While the story progression for this match was comparatively pretty light, Andrade overcoming Hayes after weeks of taunting was absolutely cathartic (a credit to how good Hayes is as a smarmy heel).

L.A. Knight continues to be one of the most important players in the Smackdown arsenal, able to play situational heel while retaining massive crowd pops better than anyone else. The LA Knight persona fundamentally runs on heel energy, and it’s credit to the wrestler that he can position himself in almost any dynamic against an opponent and get himself over.

Tonight, the ensuing title defense will likely result in a Hayes interference, setting up either a Hayes-Andrade rematch or a three-way U.S. Title match. Either way, I’m all the way in.

Grade: B+

BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL’S CHALLENGE

Latest Developments

Last week, WWE Women’s Tag Champs Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill laid out a challenge to the entire women’s division, daring anyone to come after their titles.

This Monday on Raw, Belair was narrowly defeated by Iyo Sky in a quick rollup.

Analysis

This felt like a transitional period for Belair & Cargill. Putting Belair in a singles match felt like a conscious choice, and the ensuing results could shape the team’s relationship in the coming months. First, I need to rave about the match itself. After primarily working tags in 2024, it’s nice to be reminded that Belair is unmatched in singles competition. She held down a year-plus world title reign, and last week was a reminder that she could absolutely carry the division again, if needed.

Compared to their previous match at Backlash 2023, it’s nice to see Sky’s advancement to a bonafide main event star. Their back-and-forth was surprisingly hard-hitting, and winning via small package kept both players looking strong. Sky won, but she didn’t truly beat Belair; just caught her in a weak moment. Great booking all around.

I’m curious to see how this impacts the relationship between Belair and Cargill. Despite no signs of dissension, there’s been a pointed lack of focus on Belair’s part. Belair has competed in singles matches, focused on QOTR and been the primary instigator for most of the team’s matches. Out of kayfabe, this is likely to cover for Cargill’s comparative in-ring/promo weaknesses, but it’s interesting to consider this theme being the catalyst for a breakup angle where Cargill accuses Belair of losing focus and disrespecting her.

With no clear frontrunners to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, this match was likely to plant the seed for a tag match against Damage CTRL. Judging by their recent defense on NXT, Belair & Cargill will likely hold the tag titles until 2025, and primarily be used to get mid-card acts some more in-ring time until an eventual implosion.

Grade: B+

DIY vs. GUERRILLAS OF DESTINY

Latest Developments

In a digital exclusive, DIY vowed to reclaim the WWE Tag Team Championships from the Guerrillas Of Destiny at any cost.

Analysis

A solid promo that really should have made it on TV. DIY has always shined brightest as the underdogs, and this promo really sold the height of the mountain they’ll have to climb to reclaim their tag titles.

However, this promo reveals a major component of Triple H’s tag title booking: he uses the belts primarily as tools to sell the domination of a faction. Both The Judgement Day and The Bloodline, despite their win-loss records being less than stellar, continue to feel plausible as main event heel factions because they hold tag titles.

While effective, it feels like a waste of the tag belts, especially given the strength of the tag division across both brands. The lack of defenses, combined with the belts rarely figuring into storylines, heavily devalues them from their peak in 2023 where they main evented a WrestleMania.

As it stands, the tag belts don’t feel like a prize worthy of being anywhere near a main event. And this makes DIY look somewhat like chumps, going after a set of titles that have been relegated so heavily.

Grade: C-

