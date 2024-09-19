WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (9/16): Goodspeed’s take on Sheamus vs. Dunne, Punk’s promo, Strowman vs. Bronson brawl, Sami segment, Priest vs. Mysterio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk Promo: Hit

Sometimes I forget just how good Punk’s promos can be when he is Dark Punk. Great intensity from Punk and I like the “blood” reference. I’ve rolled my eyes at other companies glorifying bloodshed, as it lessens the impact, but I think for a (maybe) final match between these two in a Hell in a Hell, the use of blood would only add to the overall story and increase the intensity, since the WWE doesn’t resort to bloodletting much anymore

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne: Hit

I think I would have been okay with the cricket bat finish, if it hadn’t been so apparent it was a shoulder shot (I don’t to see anyone take blows to the head), but here would’ve been a great use of a submission finish on that shoulder. These guys work well together and I’m enjoying the “one match and the feud is done” being ignored, allowing a better telling of a long-term rivalry between opponents

Natalya vs. Zoey Stark: Minor Miss

There wasn’t anything wrong with the match, but the continued losses from The PFC (I don’t like to even type out that awful stable name) continue. They are supposed to be a group of bad asses, yet lose far more than they win (they are a female Gallus). I still have mad respect for Nattie being the organization as long as she has been (especially with some of the AWFUL gimmicks she’s been handed).

Bron Breakker-Jey Uso Confrontation: Hit

It should be a fun match between these two. Breakker is coming into in his own on the mic, although if they positioning him as a heel, I’d refrain from getting the crowd to bark for him (it’s going to happen organically). I like the NFL cheap shot and the subsequent reaction.

Judgement Day vs. New Day: Minor Hit

Based on Woods later tirade on the show, I’m begging for a New Day breakup. The match was okay and I know it served as a road to a possible end to the New Day, but this seems to have gone on a lot longer than necessary. I’m all for long term storytelling, but there comes a point where it becomes stagnant and I think we’ve hit that point. Xavier Woods on his own could be a Wes Lee-like character on Raw.

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed: Miss…then a Hit

I was disappointed that the match ended so soon (did it even start?), but I loved the carnage the two produced afterwards. This has a been a fun big man scrum the past few weeks and I’m looking forward to where they go from here.

Sami Zayn Promo: Hit

Sami continues to needle Gunther regarding his title shot, but the main part of this Hit is for Ludwig Kaiser’s performance. Even thought you KNEW he wasn’t going to leave Imperium, his facial expressions were solid enough where people would’ve thought “maybe…”. Kaiser is a great Hell, but I can also see him becoming a major Face at some point down the road. Fun stuff.

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky: Hit

You knew that the match itself would be a Hit, based on these two. Both are incredible athletes (man, that walking suplex up the steps was awesome) and I was glad to see a clean pin by Sky. I am still hoping for Belair and Jade Cargill to go their separate ways, especially with a Belair heel turn. Fun match.

American Made Vignette: Hit

This reeked of ‘8’s awesomeness – I LOVED it! Very early Kurt Angle vibes…and you can’t go wrong with that!

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio: Minor Hit

I don’t think anyone didn’t expect the outcome: Priest wins, Judgement Day collectively beats down Priest. Jey Uso’s “save” was the slowest in wrestling history it seems, but it was to set up the retaliatory spear from Bron Breakker. I give this a Minor Hit, since it’s always fun to see Dom Mysterio get manhandled.

