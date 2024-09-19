VIP AUDIO 9/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-17-2006) – WWE Smackdown and TNA Impact Reviews: Dominik, Batista’s eroding star power, Jarrett’s booking, Finlay, King Booker, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a review of the Sept. 14 TNA Impact and Sept. 15 WWE Smackdown. PWTorch columnist James Caldwell was joined by PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. The discussion Jeff Jarrett’s backwards hat and backwards booking, the “fans” who took a beating, the focus on Zbyszko-Cornette and not Joe-Jarrett, the bland and formulaic wrestling matches, no one caring about Runt’s turn on Raven, the greatness of Col. Parker, then for Smackdown they discuss King Booker’s domination of the show, Dominic’s return to TV, how weak the roster is based on Booker-Vito being the hook for next week’s CW debut, Batista’s eroding star power, the build-up for Finlay’s slow turn, decent wrestling on a show no one is watching, the tag division, and much more.

