Media coverage of sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon includes CNN asking why TKO brought him back, Newsweek noting boycott hashtag initiative

The Vince McMahon resignation Friday a day after a lawsuit graphically detailed alleged conduct of sexual assault and sex trafficking has received considerable media coverage, although it’s competing with coverage of the $83.3 jury verdict punishing former U.S. President Donald Trump for disparaging E. Jean Carrol, whom a jury previously ruled Trump sexually assaulted.

CNN included a story on their cable channel covering his resignation on Friday. Many mainstream media outlets have run headline stories about McMahon’s resignation including the Wall Street Journal. The New York Times sent an email alert to subscribers last Friday. The headline read: “Breaking News: Vince McMahon Resigns From W.W.E.”

CNN.com today ran a foll0w-up story with the headline: “WWE knew Vince McMahon was a liability. So why did it bring him back after his scandalous departure?” Key excerpts:

In TKO’s most recent quarterly regulatory filing with the SEC, filed in September, the company noted that McMahon’s position on the board “could have adverse financial and operational impacts on our business.” “Mr. McMahon’s membership on our board could expose us to negative publicity and/or have other adverse financial and operational impacts on our business,” the company noted in the filing. “His membership also may result in additional scrutiny.” Although companies frequently detail potential liabilities to business, it’s extraordinary to include the very presence of the company’s leader as a risk. That risk was realized Thursday when a former WWE employee accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking in a disturbing and graphic lawsuit. Janel Grant, who worked at the headquarters of the wrestling behemoth McMahon founded, alleged that McMahon promised a job ­— and later promotions ­— at WWE in exchange for sex. Grant’s lawsuit also includes allegations that McMahon trafficked her to other men inside and outside of the company. … Whatever happens next, one thing is clear: The WWE knew keeping McMahon as head of the company was risky. It said as much months ago.

Newsweek ran a story today noting a movement on Twitter/X calling for a boycott of WWE. Excerpt:

Those details triggered an uproar among wrestling fans and the public, with many taking to social media to express their outrage and call for a boycott of WWE. Users have used the hashtag #BoycottWWE on X to condemn the alleged actions of McMahon and demanding a response from the company.

Triple H was hesitant to comment on the situation in his post-Royal Rumble media Q&A, but receiving three questions in a row and finally commented on it briefly.

The Bellas today commented on social media. “We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”

