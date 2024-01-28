Cody Rhodes and Triple H comment on allegations against Vince McMahon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was asked about the allegations made against Vince McMahon after the Royal Rumble during a Q&A session with the media.

Janel Grant, a former WWE staffer, filed a lawsuit against McMahon, former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and WWE on Thursday accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and paying her to keep quiet.

Vince McMahon issued a statement denying the allegations before eventually stepping down on Friday from his position as Chief Executive of TKO Group Holdings Inc. and his role on the TKO Board of Directors.

Rhodes was asked by Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling about the allegations being a dark cloud over the event and what steps would be taken moving forward.

Rhodes mentioned that he found out about the lawsuit when everyone else did on Thursday. He said Nick Khan and the board took the allegations seriously and acted immediately. When talking about the next steps, Rhodes said he wasn’t sure exactly what was going to happen.

Rhodes then pointed to the locker room being like a family as a possible answer. Rhodes said everyone in WWE behind the scenes is on the same page and is very team-oriented, which is unlike any backstage environment he’s been part of in the past.

“This crew is very team-based,” he said. “Perhaps that’s the ingredient, everyone looking out for everyone, being accountable.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque was also asked to comment on the allegations on McMahon multiple times by reporters. At first Levesque said he didn’t to talk about it and only wanted to focus on the positive things that happened to WWE this week in reference to WWE Raw moving to Netflix in 2025, The Rock being named a member of the TKO board, and the success of the Royal Rumble show.

Levesque was asked by Cam Hawkins of The Ringer what he would do to ensure the safety of people working behind the scenes in terms of being taken advantage of by people in power. Levesque relented and said WWE would do “everything possible” to ensure the safety of their employees behind the scenes.

Levesque was later asked by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics if he had read the lawsuit against McMahon; Levesque said he had not before reinforcing that he only wanted to talk about the positive things going on in WWE right now.