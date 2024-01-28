AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/27): FTR & Garcia vs. House of Black in an elimination cage match, Cassidy vs. Komander, Claudio & Moxley vs. Moriarty & Taylor, Danielson vs. Nagata, Deeb returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION RESULTS

JANUARY 27, 2024

BOSSIER CITY, LA. AT BROOKSHIRE GROCERY ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Dasha Fuentes

[HOUR ONE]

-The show starts with Dasha Fuentes introducing Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. At the same time, Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor were already in the ring.

(1) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & JON MOXLEY vs. LEE MORIARTY & SHANE TAYLOR

The match started with Moxley and Claudio attacking Moriarty and Taylor. Moxley and Taylor exchanged blows in the corner before Claudio was tagged in. Claudio and Taylor exchanged strikes before Claudio took down Taylor with a closeline. Claudio went for the giant swing onto Taylor, but Moriarty broke up the attempt. All four men brawled outside. Moxley’s hand was smashed on the guardrail, and Taylor hit a leg drop onto Claudio before putting him back in the ring. Moriarty and Taylor worked over Claudio before Claudio railed and hit a suplex onto Taylor. Claudio tagged in Moxley, and he ran wild in the match. Claudio locked in the giant swing onto Moriarty and then exchanged huge blows with Taylor in the middle of the ring. In the match’s closing moments, Claudio and Moxley hit a heart attack combo, and Moxley secured the victory for his team with a bulldog coke on Taylor.

WINNERS: Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley in 12:00

(Brian’s Analysis: With a busy card, I didn’t mind how the match started and was laid out. The crowd was into the match from start to finish. It was A fun way to begin the night.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Komander and the Undisputed Kingdom.

Roderick Strong asked Komanader if he would beat Orange Cassidy for him ahead of Strong’s title match for AEW Revolution.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. KOMANDER – AEW INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

The match starts with both men attempting backslide pins. Komander and Orange exchanged holds before Orange could put his hands into his pockets. Orange hit a stun dog millionaire, followed by a DDT. Komander rolled outside, and then the Undisputed Kingdom walked down to the ramp as the show went to its first commercial break of the night. (C)

After the break, the show returned with Komander hitting a crossbody onto Orange and got a near fall. Orange stomped Komander in the corner, but Komander railed to hit a Canadian destroyer and burning hammer to get a near fall on Orange. Komander held Orange in the middle of the ring before Orange broke free and hit the Beach Break for a near fall. Komander would rally and hit a Frankensteiner to Orange for another near fall. In the closing moments of the match Orange rolled to the outside. Undisputed Kingdom tried to get involved, but Komander did his top rope dive onto Taven and Bennett while Strong was talking to the referee. Once Komander rolled back into the Ring, Orange hit the Orange punch to secure the pinfall victory and retain the AEW International Championship.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 12:35 to retain the AEW International Championship

(Brian’s Analysis: Well, work fast-paced match. This was a good title defense from Orange Cassidy.)

-Post-match Strong dropped the International title at the feet of Orange.

-The show went backstage to Daniel Garcia shown on the ground with blood on his mouth, holding his ribs. Daddy Magic checked on Garcia as the show went to a commercial break.

-After a commercial break, the show cut to a promo from Dynamite. Timeless Toni Storm was upset that Deonna Purrazzo attacked Luther.

Mariah May asked Toni if she would like to watch her match on Collision, but Toni mentioned she was not welcome in Bossier City.

(3) MARIAH MAY vs. LADY FROST

The match started with May showing disrespect towards Frost. Both women exchanged slaps with one another. Frost showed great athleticism with her gymnastics early on. May landed a take-looking dropkick onto Frost as the show went to a commercial break. (C)

After the break, Frost went for a roll-up for a near fall. Both women exchanged great-looking German suplexs. In the match’s closing moments, Frost landed a handspring cannonball on May, and Frost went to the top rope for her finisher. Frostbite, but May recovered and picked up Frost to hit the MayDay DVD finisher to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Mariah May in 6:34

(Brian’s Analysis: The match was short, but both women have never looked better on AEW television. Their chemistry was perfect, and May came off looking like a star.)

-The show cut to a promo with Swerve Strickland addressing his dealer choice decision with Hangman Page. Strickland confirmed Pag’s opponent this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite will be Toa Liona.

-After a commercial break, the show went backstage to Hangman Page to address his dealer’s choice decision. Hangman said Swerve will have to find out his opponent this Wednesday.

(4) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. WILLIE MACK – ELIMINATOR MATCH

Before the match started, the commentary team mentioned they weren’t sure Daniel Garcia could make it for the main event steel cage match.

Mack charged Kingston immediately and hit a brainbuster onto Kingston for a quick near fall. Mack kept the pressure going with a cannonball and a standing moonsault for another near fall. Mack was selling his knee and went for a standing moonsault but landed backward on Kingston. Mack went for a cannonball a second time but missed. Kingston hit a suplex onto Mack for a near fall. Both exchanged slaps in the middle of the ring before Mack hit a kick to Kingston. In the match’s closing moments, Mack went for a frog splash. Kingston rolled out of harm’s way and hit Mack with the spinning back fist to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 6:20

(Brian’s Analysis: Straight forward title defense for Eddie Kingston.)

-Post-match, Bryan Danielson walked down the ramp and didn’t even acknowledge Kingston.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. YUJI NAGATA

Before the match started, Kingston decided to join the commentary to call the match. Tony Schiavone mentioned he called a Nagata match 25 years ago. Kingston did a great job putting over Nagata and his great history in pro wrestling. After exchanging holds, the fans had dueling chants of “Let’s Go, Bryan” and “Nagata.” The commentary team mentioned they were about to go into the history of both men as the show went to a commercial break. During the picture and picture, Nagata worked over Danielson’s injured arm sustained from Forbidden Door last year. (C)

After the break, Nagata was still working over Danielson’s arm before Danielson railed to dropkick Nagat’s knee. Danielson continued to work on Nagata’s knee using the ring post. Danielson hit a missile dropkick but only got a near fall. Commentary mentioned this was the first match between both men since 2004. After exchanging forearm strikes, Nagata hooked Danielson into a chokehold, but Danielson spaced by hitting Nagata’s injured knee.

The fans cheered, “This is awesome.” Nagata got Danielson up to the top rope and landed a exploder suplex for a near-fall. Nagata went for another submission, but Danielson got to the bottom rope. In the match’s closing moments, both men exchanged stiff kicks before Danielson got the better of the exchange. Once Nagata was dazed, Danielson nailed Nagata with the Bi Psycho knee to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 15:40

(Brian’s Analysis: I loved everything about this match. The commentary team was fantastic, with great action throughout, and Yuji Nagata still looks good at 55 years old.)

-Post-match, Danielson shook Nagata’s hand and flicked off Kingston.

-The show went backstage to Lexy Nair to get a medical update on Daniel Garcia. FTR said they aren’t sure Garcia will be cleared for the main event. Mark Briscoe showed up and told FTR he’s got their backs if Garcia can’t make it for the match.

-After a commercial break, the show went backstage with Renee Paquette speaking with Brian Cage. Renee asked Cage how he felt after losing last Wednesday. Cage said he wasn’t happy and laid out a challenge to Hook for the FTW Title. Hooker interrupted and accepted Cage’s challenge.

(6) SERENA DEEB vs. ROBYN RENEGADE

The fans responded to a thunderous welcome back from the fans. The commentary team mentioned that this was Deeb’s first match in 459 days. Deeb put Renegade in a quick Boston crab, but Renegade ran to the ropes. Deeb hit a neck breaker, a twist and shout, a detox power driver, and finally locked in the serenity lock to secure the submission victory over Renegade.

WINNER: Serena Deeb in 3:00

-Post-match, Deeb grabbed a mic and asked the fans if they missed her.

Deeb said she was standing in a ring and feels damn good to be back; Deeb goes on to say she’s here to elevate the women’s division. She’s back to put the elite in All-Elitle Wrestling. She’s back to be a champion.

(Brian’s Analysis: I’m so happy to see Serena Deeb back on TV. Considering Deeb hasn’t wrestled since 2022, she looked like she hasn’t missed a step. I can’t recall much of Deeb’s previous promo work, but the post-match promo she delivered had passion and pose. Deeb is returning as a workhorse Babyface, and she’s an excellent addition to the AEW women’s division.)

(7) DANIEL GARCIA & CASH WHEELER & DAX HARWOOD vs. BRODY KING & BUDDY MATTHEWS & MALAKAI BLACK – Elimination Cage match



FTR came down without Garica. Mark Briscoe came down as if he would replace Garica, but the House of Black threw. Briscoe off the ramp onto a table before the match starts. The bell rang as FTR charged the House of Black, and all the five men brawled on the outside. A few moments later, Garcia made his way down to the ring with a wrap over his injured head. Garcia held a steel chair in hand and tried to fight off the House of Black. members before Hardwood and Garica were thrown in the cage along with the House of Black. Still outside, Wheeler climbed to the top of the cage and landed a huge dive onto all five men inside the cage as the show went to a commercial break. (C)

After the break, Harwood and Black squared off in the middle of the ring. Harwood hit a spine-buster onto Black and King, then hit a huge Boss-Man Slam onto Wheeler. House of Black tried to escape, but FTR and Garcia foiled them. King was trapped between the ropes and cage, and FTR and Garcia used that opportunity to take out the monster of the heel team. Several explosive moves were exchanged while several bodies lay in the ring. Harwood tried to escape, but among the chaos, this allowed enough time for King to recover and stomp Harwood from trying to escape the cage. Harwood managed to back-body drop King from near the top of the cage for a hard landing.

Harwood would first escape the cage for his team, but King crashed the door behind him, and both men were the team’s first members to escape as the show went to a commercial break. (C)

After the break, Matthews and Wheeler climbed the cage. Wheeler crashed, and burned right into a table. Matthews would soon follow as he fell onto a table, which left Black and Garica as the final members of the match to escape. Garica started to climb the cage, but Julia Hart interfered and sprayed Garica with the black mist. While Black began to walk out of the cage, Garcia called out Black to fight him. Garcia would hit Black with a power driver with the steel chair he initially brought from the match. In the closing moments of the match Garcia and Black raced to escape the cage and it would be Garcia who won the race and would be the final member of his team to escape the steel cage.

WINNERS Daniel Garcia & Cash Wheeler &Dax Harwood at 22:30

(Brian’s Analysis: I Apologize in advance if I didn’t have the best breakdown move by move; a lot was going on if I couldn’t tell. From layout, agenting, and format, this was AEW’s best steel cage match in the company’s history.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I understand this episode will be on the back burner with the Royal Rumble going on, but I loved how AEW threw a ton of great things out there for their fanbase. When facing tough competition, you shouldn’t be afraid to stay the course and put on an excellent television episode.