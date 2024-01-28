VIP AUDIO 1/27 – WWE Royal Rumble Roundtable – Keller & Fann & Wells: Cody and Bayley win Rumbles, Reigns retains Universal Title, Logan-KO ends in DQ (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Royal Rumble PLE event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann and Kelly Wells. They discuss Cody Rhodes’s win in the men’s Royal Rumble and the lead-up to it, plus other key and fun moments in the match. Then they analyzed Bayley’s win in the women’s Rumble and other key segments including Nia Jax-Jade Cargill. They follow with analysis of the Fatal Four-way match for the Universal Title and the Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens match. They also discuss the press conference afterward including how Cody and Triple H addressed questions about Vince McMahon.

