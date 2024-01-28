FREE PODCAST 1/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Lindberg & LeClair discuss the WWE Royal Rumble including Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Brandon LeClair fill in for Greg Parks to discuss the 2024 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns vs. A.J. Styles vs. L.A. Knight vs. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul, the Vince McMahon controversy, and more.

