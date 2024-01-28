News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Lindberg & LeClair discuss the WWE Royal Rumble including Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul, more (161 min.)

January 28, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Brandon LeClair fill in for Greg Parks to discuss the 2024 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns vs. A.J. Styles vs. L.A. Knight vs. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul, the Vince McMahon controversy, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024