WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes history playlist tracks their rivalry and their unlikely alliance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the September 13, 2024 episode of Smackdown, viewers got to witness the start of one of the most shocking partnerships in the history of WWE. After countless months of fighting the Bloodline, Cody Rhodes aligned with Roman Reigns, signing the contract to tag with Reigns at Badd Blood against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on October 5.

Something that was probably fantasy booked by fans hundreds of times has now become a reality, brought on by their common hatred of the Bloodline. WWE added another video today to their ongoing WWE Playlist series focusing on the history and heated rivalry between Rhodes and Reigns, showcasing how these two mortal enemies battled each other before becoming unlikely allies.

This was a very informative video that showed the uphill battle Cody Rhodes had to face in order to gain the trust of Roman Reigns so that they could both fight the Bloodline together. I enjoyed the mixture of the clips, which included matches, promos, and significant events.

The additions of Paul Heyman and The Rock were a nice touch, as they played mental games with Rhodes throughout his title chase. He just didn’t have to take down Roman to gain the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, he also had to contend with two powerhouses who were confident the title stayed in the hands of the Tribal Chief. When Reigns returned at SummerSlam in August, he helped Rhodes retain against Sikoa, which showed that he hated Sikoa more than Rhodes. Even though they have years of animosity towards each other, a common enemy brought them together.

Overall, this was a nice video that showcased the significant moments of Cody Rhodes’s title chase and the eﬀort of Roman Reigns to keep the title in order to show that these two coming together is a huge deal. It usually takes something big for mortal enemies to team up and fight by each other’s side, with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu being that obstacle. Rhodes and Reigns truly went to battle in the past, ultimately earning each other’s respect in the process. It remains to be seen whether or not they truly trust each other, with that test coming at Bad Blood in their tag team match.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio Top 10 Playlist of his most heinous and despicable acts, but it’s missing one moment of retribution

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: WWE and the notion of kayfabe in modern pro wrestling

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro to stream Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)