WWE YOU TUBE REVIEW: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio Top 10 Playlist of his most heinous and despicable acts, but it’s missing one moment of retribution

“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is one of the more polarizing and controversial wrestlers employed by WWE today.

Since his main roster debut at SummerSlam in 2020, he has gone through various changes in character, leading to a rise in his popularity. Whether he was Smackdown Tag Team Champion with his father Rey, handling business with the Judgment Day, or currently tagging along with Liv Morgan, he has been creating viral moments that have been talked about for months and even years.

On September 15, 2024, the WWE YouTube channel compiled 10 of “Dirty” Dom’s most heinous and despicable acts into one video as part of their ongoing Top 10 playlist.

This is a great video that answers many questions as to why “Dirty” Dom is such a popular character among fans. In his short career, he has done several memorable things that have gone viral on social media and on YouTube itself. He turned on his father and fought him at WrestleMania, he has crashed his father’s holiday parties on more than one occasion, he turned on Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan just when everyone thought they were back together, among many other things.

I really enjoyed the placement of the videos on the list. However, I wish they would’ve put the clip of Rey slapping him on the playlist, given how that got a huge audience pop. It was something he definitely had coming, and that has been a highlight of Dom’s ongoing story with his father.

Overall, I think this video shows why “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio’s heel persona is so loved by everyone. It is clear the Dominik and Rey dynamic, along with his involvement with the Rhea and Liv story, is both popular and far from over.

Many people wondered if “Dirty” Dom could step out of his father’s shadow and become a successful wrestler in WWE. It’s clear that his run so far has proved that he has stood on his own two feet and can make it on his own. We’ll have to wait and see what terrible acts “Dirty” Dom has planned next.

