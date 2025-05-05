AEW RISING AND FALLING STARS: “Hangman” Adam Page, O’Reilly & Strong, Kazuchika Okada, FTR, Megan Bayne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This column’s picks are based on the latest episodes of Collision and Dynamite last week.

What a fun start to Dynamite we had this week with a giant eight-man tag. If you are/were a PWG fan, then you probably loved it. It had it moments that made me smile, even though it’s not a typical match style I love. There was more build for the cage match featuring Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe for the World Title in two weeks. The Hurt Syndicate and MJF drama continued. In the main event of that show we got to see “Hangman” Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher. More on that later.

Collision opened with, the always entertaining, “Timeless” Toni Storm, the only wrestler to have a match on both Dynamite and Collision. Is she the most over star in AEW right now? Make a point to find her post match promo it’s, well, Timeless. There was more Mox-Joe build, which was intense from both guys. Most of the rest of the show was progressing low to mid-card storylines, and there’s nothing wrong with that, until we got to the main event of FTR and The Paragon. Like before, more on that later.

Shout out to Brody King and Josh Alexander. If that’s just the next chapter in an ongoing feud, then sign me up for all of it.

Rising Star of the Week: “Hangman” Adam Page

How could it not be, right? Magnum A.P., excuse me, Hangman A.P. and Kyle Fletcher wrestled in the main event of Dynamite to see who was headed to the Owen Cup finals to face Will Osprey at Double or Nothing. Hangman won more of a battle than match after two buckshots, one out of the corner that looked beautiful. The entire match was excellent, you should seek it out if you have not seen it. To me, Hangman is one of the few fully-fushed-out characters on the entire show.

Almost every week he does something on Dynamite to progress his story. Even if you just see him in passing during a backstage segment, he’s doing something. It makes me very curious to see where they go now that he’s facing another fan favorite in Osprey. How will the crowds react to Will Osprey now that he’s going to be up against a guy who is, arguably, just as popular right now? Will we see the edgier side of Hangman? Or maybe we see one from Osprey. I’m not sure but I bet the ride to Double or Nothing will be fun.

1st Runner Up: FTR

Love ‘em or hate ‘em you can’t deny how great of a team they are as a team. Maybe you can, how would I know? Anyways, this most recent heel turn works because I think the majority of AEW’s fanbase doesn’t love aspects of either Dax or Cash. Can you blame them? It’s been a weird last few years for both of them. This feels like it could be what they needed to get back on track. I like keeping them separate from The Hurt Syndicate right now as they build this version of FTR. I think that match could help the tag division get back to where it should be in this company. Near or in the main event on a regular basis. Hey, maybe we see them get involved with The Hurt Syndicate during this whole MJF storyline, there is history with FTR and MJF. Even if not I would like to see a full fledged program between a heel FTR and face Hurt Syndicate.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

2nd Runner Up: “The Megasus” Megan Bayne

Winning another collision match, this time against a more credible-ish opponent in Harley Cameron. Rather than two local wrestlers, as she has done since her PPV loss to Toni Storm. That said, and to a lesser extent than Hangman, Bayne is on tv almost every week. Progressing how dominant she is in the ring, more than on the mic. I really mean that, has anyone heard her say more than “you will all bow down” at all?

I’m hopeful they continue to build her up and into a champion because she definitely has the size and “it” which makes her stand out in the women’s division. On to the next as it looks like she’s heading on to a tv match with Anna Jay and I don’t think it will go any better for her than it did for Harley.

Falling Star of the Week: The Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

FTR basically destroyed this duo before they could even get off the ground. I recall them talking about wanting tag gold a few weeks back and since then they have lost to FTR twice in two weeks. I know they have the nostalgia with fans because of the love people have for the Undisputed Era and the Classic “black and gold” NXT, but that was almost eight years ago at this point. It’s time to move on. They never help the guy this group is most suppose to help-Adam Cole. Maybe this was all they were destined for, in the end, and Cole decides to move on. Probably not but one can dream.

Runner Up: Kazuchika Okada

Yup, welcome to my column, I just put one of the IWC’s most popular wrestlers on my first Falling Stars column. That’s just how I feel this week and I can be swayed but it’s how I feel right now. Here is my issue. I thought when Kenny Omega came back and they started to build towards a potential All In Texas match we would get a different Okada. This week made me not think that. I get he’s playing the “chicken shit” heel right now but there is just way too much comedy.

I would have preferred he not be in that eight-man tag match on Dynamite because of how much comedy was in the match. Keep him away from that. I can’t be the only one who wishes he was more serious. Can I? Here a question who’s been a bigger fail since coming to AEW – Okada or Adam Cole? I’m not sure. It’s just been a frustrating run for him in AEW so far. Hopefully as the weather gets warmer he will change and dial up more of The Rainmaker and less of this version.