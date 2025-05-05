AEW COLLISION – HITS & MISSES (5/3): Toni Storm on a balcony, Samoa Joe and Moxley promo, Brody vs. Alexander, Four-Way, Harley Cameron, Max Caster

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Toni Storm Eliminator Challenge, 100.000 Dollar High-Speed match, Brody King vs. Josh Alexander slugfest, and FTR vs. Paragon 2 out of 3 falls.

Welcome! While David Bryant is taking time away, I and other staffers will do our best to fill his shoes. If you’re wondering what I thought was a show’s best and worst part, know that my list of hits is in descending order. I will also provide a final score for each review. Let’s get started!

HITS

BRODY KING JOSH ALEXANDER FIGHT FOREVER

What a war this match was. King’s use of his power to break out of Alexander’s ankle lock submission was excellent. AEW is building a feud organically on Collision.

SAMOA JOE PROMO

I mentioned this a few weeks ago on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering that week’s Dynamite, but we needed more promos and face-to-face segments with Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley. The promo aired on this episode was precisely why I made that suggestion. The promo was short and to the point, but this was the first time you felt like Moxley could lose the World Title. Joe is setting the premise clear that this isn’t a typical Jon Moxley title defense where Joe’s trying to fight for the soul of the company. It’s clearly how Moxley is finally put in a position where he can’t run or seek help from the Death Riders.

“TIMELESS” TONI STORM

The Toni Storm open eliminator challenge has been entertaining thus far. I’d like it if this sets up a potential challenger at Double or Nothing with PPV a few weeks away. I also appreciated Storm acknowledging the LGBTQ community in her post-match promo.

ADRIAN PHILLIPS THEATER

What a unique setup for a wrestling event this was. Toni Storm’s ability to run out on a balcony to give her closing promo was a fantastic use of your surroundings and a fantastic production.

HIGH-SPEED FOUR-WAY MATCH

This entire match was what makes AEW an alternative. The high-speed energy of A.R. Fox, Kevin Knight, and Sammy Guevara mixed with the bully big-brother energy of Rush was great. I would have liked to see Fox win, but this match was entertaining.

TWO OUT OF THREE FALLS

The match itself was solid. Both teams felt like they had another gear to hit, but the work throughout was still very good. I would have liked this promoted ahead of time.

HARLEY CAMERON DEVELOPMENT

I’m enjoying the Harley Cameron’s overall experience in AEW. Cameron continues to make minor improvements on the surface to smooth out any rough patches in her in-ring performance. Keep in mind that Cameron has barely wrestled 70 matches in her career.

MISSES

MAX CASTER OPEN CHALLENGE

This gimmick was fun when it started, but it’s run its course. I don’t understand the endgame for the Caster Open Challenge.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS: I can’t overstate how much more enjoyable watching a live Collision in person and at home is. Going with the show-don’t-tell attitude to the fans makes me happy. By that, I mean that AEW isn’t telling you the show isn’t an afterthought. When you showcase both the men’s and women’s champions on Collision, for instance, you encourage viewers to support the program, and by doing that, AEW will commit to including stars and moving forward with essential stories on Collision.

Thank you all for reading. I truly appreciate it. I’m working on my sign-off, but maybe we can incorporate some interesting facts or a weekly joke.

