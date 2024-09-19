FREE PODCAST 9/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks talk Brock’s surprise return setting up big Oct. 4 match, KO sues Shane, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (9-18-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks to review WWE Smackdown with live callers and answer mailbag questions including Brock Lesnar’s surprise appearance and challenge to set up a big Oct. 4 match on Smackdown on Fox, Kevin Owens shows up with a ticket and a lawsuit for Shane McMahon, follow-up on Erick Rowan & Luke Harper, Daniel Bryan reacts to happenings, Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks, strong opening six-man tag with New Day vs. Randy Orton & The Revival, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in Atlanta, Ga. with what happened before and after Smackdown TV, plus anecdotes from commercial breaks and assessing crowd responses.

