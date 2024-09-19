VIP AUDIO 9/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WWE tickets prices exploding, Jacob Fatu and Solo, Jericho’s credit for New Japan, Omega’s disappointing AEW run, Nigel-Danielson, AEW’s TV deal, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part 2 of 2 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Has Jacob Fatu really eclipsed Solo Sikoa?
- Should WWE be doing more with Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa?
- More different ways people pronounce Colorado
- Has Chris Jericho been given way too much credit – and taken way too much credit – for the surge in popularity of New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2017/2018?
- Would Marty Scurll have been a big star?
- Why didn’t AEW fans get the ultra-cool version of Kenny Omega from New Japan?
- Thoughts on whether the pandemic helped AEW close the gap with WWE
- Is the cost of going to WWE events going to backfire?
- Why is AEW featuring MxM and The Outrunners
- Will TNA end up benefiting from the WWE partnership?
- Thoughts on Wade Barrett covering for Bianca Belair’s expression when she kicked out at two
- If the Brawl Out and Brawl In incidents didn’t take place, would AEW be getting a better TV deal?
- Is WWE touting and celebrating Bayley enough?
- Why can’t Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns co-exist as top babyfaces on the same WWE show
- Would Cena or Roman have had better babyface runs in today’s WWE since fans are happier with WWE now than when they were pushed as top faces?
- Is it fair to say Tony Khan isn’t telling stories as well as WWE, especially for those who view WWE stories as cartoonishly simplistic?
- Does it limit AEW’s growth if its fans don’t care if AEW expands its audience?
- How does the history of the Nigel McGuiness-Bryan Danielson feud being incorporated into the current Grand Slam match compare to how, say, fans were caught up on the Shawn Michaels-Bret Hart or Rock-Steve Austin histories?
- Why haven’t Junior Heavyweights ever really caught on in pro wrestling in the United States given that MMA has?
- Isn’t it time for Sammy Guevera, at age 31, to establish that he can be a star rather than saying he has lots of time to improve?
- Does it seem, based on Darby Allin’s booking since earning his AEW World Title shot, that they planned all along to have him pass it along to Jon Moxley?
- Thoughts on why Keith Lee, Malakai Black, Swerve Strickland, and Andrade underachieved in AEW
