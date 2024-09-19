VIP AUDIO 9/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WWE tickets prices exploding, Jacob Fatu and Solo, Jericho’s credit for New Japan, Omega’s disappointing AEW run, Nigel-Danielson, AEW’s TV deal, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part 2 of 2 of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Has Jacob Fatu really eclipsed Solo Sikoa?

Should WWE be doing more with Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa?

More different ways people pronounce Colorado

Has Chris Jericho been given way too much credit – and taken way too much credit – for the surge in popularity of New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2017/2018?

Would Marty Scurll have been a big star?

Why didn’t AEW fans get the ultra-cool version of Kenny Omega from New Japan?

Thoughts on whether the pandemic helped AEW close the gap with WWE

Is the cost of going to WWE events going to backfire?

Why is AEW featuring MxM and The Outrunners

Will TNA end up benefiting from the WWE partnership?

Thoughts on Wade Barrett covering for Bianca Belair’s expression when she kicked out at two

If the Brawl Out and Brawl In incidents didn’t take place, would AEW be getting a better TV deal?

Is WWE touting and celebrating Bayley enough?

Why can’t Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns co-exist as top babyfaces on the same WWE show

Would Cena or Roman have had better babyface runs in today’s WWE since fans are happier with WWE now than when they were pushed as top faces?

Is it fair to say Tony Khan isn’t telling stories as well as WWE, especially for those who view WWE stories as cartoonishly simplistic?

Does it limit AEW’s growth if its fans don’t care if AEW expands its audience?

How does the history of the Nigel McGuiness-Bryan Danielson feud being incorporated into the current Grand Slam match compare to how, say, fans were caught up on the Shawn Michaels-Bret Hart or Rock-Steve Austin histories?

Why haven’t Junior Heavyweights ever really caught on in pro wrestling in the United States given that MMA has?

Isn’t it time for Sammy Guevera, at age 31, to establish that he can be a star rather than saying he has lots of time to improve?

Does it seem, based on Darby Allin’s booking since earning his AEW World Title shot, that they planned all along to have him pass it along to Jon Moxley?

Thoughts on why Keith Lee, Malakai Black, Swerve Strickland, and Andrade underachieved in AEW

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO