VIP AUDIO 9/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cody-Reigns dynamic, AEW’s Grand Slam hype including Nigel video and Mox-Darby, UFC at Sphere, TV reviews (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- A review of WWE Smackdown’s season premiere on Fox and expanded analysis of why he didn’t like the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns aspects as much as others.
- A review of WWE Monday Night Raw
- A review of NXT including C.M. Punk’s appearance
- A rundown of AEW Rampage and Collision with some extended thoughts on how FTR are being utilized by AEW
- A review of AEW Dynamite including a case for this being an episode that effectively built up Grand Slam
- A review of UFC including thoughts on the Sphere setting in Las Vegas
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.