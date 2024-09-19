VIP AUDIO 9/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cody-Reigns dynamic, AEW’s Grand Slam hype including Nigel video and Mox-Darby, UFC at Sphere, TV reviews (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

A review of WWE Smackdown’s season premiere on Fox and expanded analysis of why he didn’t like the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns aspects as much as others.

A review of WWE Monday Night Raw

A review of NXT including C.M. Punk’s appearance

A rundown of AEW Rampage and Collision with some extended thoughts on how FTR are being utilized by AEW

A review of AEW Dynamite including a case for this being an episode that effectively built up Grand Slam

A review of UFC including thoughts on the Sphere setting in Las Vegas

