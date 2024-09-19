News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cody-Reigns dynamic, AEW’s Grand Slam hype including Nigel video and Mox-Darby, UFC at Sphere, TV reviews (82 min.)

September 19, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of WWE Smackdown’s season premiere on Fox and expanded analysis of why he didn’t like the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns aspects as much as others.
  • A review of WWE Monday Night Raw
  • A review of NXT including C.M. Punk’s appearance
  • A rundown of AEW Rampage and Collision with some extended thoughts on how FTR are being utilized by AEW
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including a case for this being an episode that effectively built up Grand Slam
  • A review of UFC including thoughts on the Sphere setting in Las Vegas

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024