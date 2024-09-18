FREE PODCAST 9/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Chris DeJoseph talks prospects of each Shield member, Cena mid-2000s rise first-hand stories, Lucha Underground (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-18-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Chris DeJoseph, ex-WWE creative team member now exec producer of Mark Burnett’s Lucha Underground debuting nationally Oct. 8 on El Rey Network starring John Morrison, plus WWE insider stories on John Cena’s rise in mid-2000s, prospects of each Shield member, how to handle Cena-Lesnar on Sunday, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO