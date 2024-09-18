FREE PODCAST 9/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Chris DeJoseph talks prospects of each Shield member, Cena mid-2000s rise first-hand stories, Lucha Underground (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-18-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Chris DeJoseph, ex-WWE creative team member now exec producer of Mark Burnett’s Lucha Underground debuting nationally Oct. 8 on El Rey Network starring John Morrison, plus WWE insider stories on John Cena’s rise in mid-2000s, prospects of each Shield member, how to handle Cena-Lesnar on Sunday, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.