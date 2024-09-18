AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (9/18): Keller’s report on Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Ospreay & Fletcher & Takeshita vs. Young Bucks & Okada, Jon Moxley speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
SEPTEMBER 18, 2024
WILKES-BARRE, PA. AT MOHEGAN ARENA
AIRED LIVE ON TBS
Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz
Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts
Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 2,535 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,390. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.
[HOUR ONE]
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – Trios match
- Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
- Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
