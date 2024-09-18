VIP AUDIO 9/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: How to best utilize Ronda Rousey, Mae Young Classic, Reigns-Cena META-fest, Strowman-Lesnar, Booker and Striker commentary, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 13, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics:
CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…
- Reaction to the Mae Young Classic Finals
- How to best utilize Ronda Rousey and which opponents stand to gain the most and be the best fit
- The New Japan Pro Wrestling Destruction Fukushima event and whether this spells the end of NJPW as the darling promotion of discerning fans
- In-depth on Smackdown including the Kevin Owens headbutt of Vince McMahon, Jinder Mahal’s promo, A.J. Styles 2017 so far, and more.
- Review of key segments on Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns-John Cena META-Fest III and Cena vs. Braun Strowman and the Strowman-Brock Lesnar angle.
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- A wide array of topics on Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Manami Toyota, an NXT TV Title, Booker T vs. Matt Striker on commentary, did the Undertaker’s streak pay off, the history of Jeff Jarrett’s heat with WWE, Nick “Magnus” Aldis’s WWE relationship, and more.
MMA TOPICS…
- A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a preview of this weekend’s UFC on FS1 event.
