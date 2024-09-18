VIP AUDIO 9/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: How to best utilize Ronda Rousey, Mae Young Classic, Reigns-Cena META-fest, Strowman-Lesnar, Booker and Striker commentary, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the September 13, 2017 episode of The Fix. Topics:

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…

Reaction to the Mae Young Classic Finals

How to best utilize Ronda Rousey and which opponents stand to gain the most and be the best fit

The New Japan Pro Wrestling Destruction Fukushima event and whether this spells the end of NJPW as the darling promotion of discerning fans

In-depth on Smackdown including the Kevin Owens headbutt of Vince McMahon, Jinder Mahal’s promo, A.J. Styles 2017 so far, and more.

Review of key segments on Monday Night Raw including Roman Reigns-John Cena META-Fest III and Cena vs. Braun Strowman and the Strowman-Brock Lesnar angle.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

A wide array of topics on Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Manami Toyota, an NXT TV Title, Booker T vs. Matt Striker on commentary, did the Undertaker’s streak pay off, the history of Jeff Jarrett’s heat with WWE, Nick “Magnus” Aldis’s WWE relationship, and more.

MMA TOPICS…

A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a preview of this weekend’s UFC on FS1 event.

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO