VIP AUDIO 9/18 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Collision review, Wheeler Yuta’s new character arc, Hurt Syndicate AEW bound, Nigel McGuinness explains actions, more (67 min.)

September 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #19 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani review AEW Collision from Dayton, Ohio. They discuss why Wheeler Yuta may have had a breakout moment in AEW. Should AEW sign the former Hurt Business faction, and what could their ceiling be in AEW? Mariah May’s new challenger is Yuka Sakazaki. A new mid-card feud is developing between Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata. A flat finish between GVY and FTR in the main event, and finally, they preview this week’s upcoming AEW Dynamite.

