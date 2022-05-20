SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The opponents Roman Reigns is set to face throughout the summer have reportedly been set.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that current plans call for Reigns to face Riddle at Money in the Bank, Randy Orton at Summerslam, and Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle event in the UK. The report indicates that plans could of course change between now and then.

Reigns and The Bloodline have been feuding with Riddle, Orton, and McIntyre for over a month. Reigns and The Usos defeated RK-Bro and McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash in a six-man tag team match. The Usos and RK-Bro will wrestle in a tag team championship unification match on this week’s episode of Smackdown.

Reigns was recently removed from the Hell in a Cell PPV event on June 5. He is the current undisputed world champion in WWE and recently signed a new contract with the company that allows him to work less dates. Reigns has also been removed from many television tapings throughout the summer.

Reigns has had singles feuds with both Orton and McIntyre throughout his run with WWE. Reigns defeated Randy Orton at Summerslam in 2014 and beat Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series in 2020.

Roman Reigns may have other major matches on the horizon as well. This week, Paul Heyman talked about the potential dream match between Reigns and The Rock, revealing what it would take to make that match a reality.

