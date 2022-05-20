SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MAY 19, 2022 (RECORDED)

NEWPORT, KY AT PROMOWEST PAVILION AT OVATION

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events on Impact TV.

-Weekly Impact intro video aired.

(1) LAREDO KID vs. SPEEDBALL MIKE BAILEY – Ultimate X Qualifying Match

Kid took Bailey to the mat and got an early pin attempt. Bailey arm dragged Kid. Kid missed a dive to the floor and got kicked by Bailey. Back in the ring, Bailey got a two count. Bailey landed on Kid with the double knees. They traded a series of kicks. Kid did a moonsault from the apron to the floor on Bailey.

Kid continued on offense back in the ring. Kid landed a moonsault from the bottom rope and got a two count after another press. Bailey got a couple of two counts. Bailey did a moonsault on Kid from inside the ring to the floor. Fans chanted “Speedball”. Bailey dropkicked Kid and did a twisting dive on Kid for a two count.

Kid powerbombed Bailey and chopped him. Bailey did a rotating kick on Kid, but missed the Ultimo Weapon. Kid got a two count, followed by a driver on Kid for another two count. Kid and Bailey traded punches on the top rope. Kid gave Bailey a headbutt to knock him down, but Bailey recovered. They traded punches again.

Kid gave Bailey a sunset flip, but Bailey recovered and kicked Kid for a two count. Bailey rolled up Kid for the pin.

WINNER: Mike Bailey in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent opener. These two worked well together and kept coming up with innovative moves.)

-Ace Austin sent a promo from Tokyo, Japan in front of a NJPW logo. He talked about Kenny King and Mike Bailey advancing to the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. He said he would teach Bailey a lesson for turning against him. Ace said he was writing history while he was in NJPW and he won his first match in the Super Juniors tournament. He said it would be his third Ultimate X match at Slammiversary. He said that winning would be inevitable. [c]

-Slammiversary promo featuring Josh Alexander uncovering a box with TNA labels as “TNA” chants were heard in the background.

-Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green did a promo from their honeymoon. Cardona talked about Rich Swann challenging him for the Digital Title. He said Swann hasn’t heard a shot. Chelsea said she would be a two-time knockouts champion soon. They kissed to end the promo.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera from the table at ringside. They ran down the matches for tonight.

(2) TAYA VALKYRIE & MIA YIM & JORDYNNE GRACE vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO & TASHA STEELZ & SAVANNAH EVANS

Grace and Deonna started the match. After a brief exchange, Taya and Tasha tagged in. Taya had the upper hand, then tagged to Grace. [c]

Grace drove Tasha into the corner and chopped her. Grace gave Tasha a delayed suplex. Fans counted to thirty before Grace slammed her. The heel team used a distraction to get the advantage. Deonna choked Grace. Evans charged Grace in the corner. Tasha gave Grace punches and kicks. Tasha put Grace in a chin lock.

Grace suplexed Tasha. Grace DDT’d Tasha and made the hot tag to Mia. Mia ran wild on Tasha. The match broke down and everyone exchanged moves. Deonna dragged Tasha over to make the tag to Evans. Taya suplexed Evans. Mia gave Evans the Eat Defeat for the win.

WINNERS: Taya Valkyrie & Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fun tag match that served as an effective preview to the Impact Queen of the Mountain match at Slammiversary.)

-Locker Room Talk segment: Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood were seated on the set. They bragged about beating Gisele Shaw and Alisha Edwards. Madison said that Swinger didn’t show up for work today, but seconds later Swinger and Zicky Dice showed up. Rosemary and Havok appeared suddenly.

Havok said that Madison and Tenille hadn’t beaten them yet. Tenille said they needed to win a match to prove themselves and they would think about it. Dice jumped up and said he recognized Havok from the Dungeon. She threw him down. Rosemary and Havok disappeared. Dice rolled Swinger out in the cart. Madison and Tenille signed off. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Chris Sabin about almost winning the Gauntlet for the Gold match. Sabin said he would throw out a challenge. He challenged Frankie Kazarian to a match and said the future is now.

-Flashback Moment of the Week: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian from the TNA Asylum days. [c]

-Eric Young promo. Eric used a calm voice throughout. He talked about growing up poor and not being able to afford wrestling tickets. He said he saw Ricky Steamboat on TV and thought it would be a great way to make a living. He talked about getting started in wrestling and signing with TNA along with his friend Bobby Roode.

Eric traced his career, including being slapped by Scott D’Amore in Team Canada and the “Don’t Fire Eric” angle. He talked about working for people that wanted him there and didn’t want him there. He mentioned working for a crazy old man. Eric said this is where he was meant to be. He said “the world doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to me.” Very well done segment.

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. Alexander said that Eric Young has to be in the conversation for the MVP of Impact’s first 20 years. He said we would see who would be the face of the company — himself or Eric Young. He said Eric would have to bring the fight of his life at Slammiversary.

(3) THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT (w/Maria Kanellis)

Maria joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. Bennett and Anderson started the match. They exchanged chops. Doc gave Bennett a series of punches. Doc clotheslined Taven and got a two count. Doc dropped elbows on Taven. Anderson punched and chopped Taven. Taven and Bennett dropped Anderson on the top rope. Anderson and Taven fought on the floor.

Bennett ran the ropes, then poked Anderson in the eyes. Bennett and Taven double teamed Anderson. Bennett and Taven tagged in and out to keep the advantage. Doc finally made the hot tag and went after Taven and Bennett. All four wrestlers fought. Bennett broke up the Magic Killer on Taven. Taven did a moonsault on Doc for a two count.

Bennett accidentally kicked Taven. The Good Brothers double teamed Bennett. Anderson went for the pin on Bennett, but Maria got on the ring apron to distract the referee. Anderson argued with Maria. Maria got in the ring. Bennett accidentally speared Maria. Anderson gave Bennett the gun stun and got the pin. Maria stayed on the mat as The Good Brothers celebrated up the ramp. [c]

WINNERS: The Good Brothers in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A basic tag match, but Bennett and Taven were able to keep things moving. Are Anderson and Maria going to have a match on Impact TV soon?)

-Sami Callihan promo. He talked about Moose breaking his leg and his recovery. He said he would make Moose’s life a living hell.

(4) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. SHAWNA REED

Masha charged Shawna at the bell and attacked her. Masha threw Shawna around and gave her a running knee. Masha went for the pin but pulled Shawna up at two. Masha gave Shawna the Snow Plow for the pin.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 1:00.

The lights went out after the match and Havok walked to the ring. Masha and Havok went face to face in the ring and squared off. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: An effective squash. Good to see Masha going against better competition and Havok will make a great opponent.)

-Slammiversary promo. Josh Alexander opened the TNA box and clips from the 20 years of TNA played. Alexander smiled afterwards. The voiceover said “There’s no place like home”.

-Raj Singh and Shera promo. Raj said that Bhupinder Gujjar was disrespectful and they were coming for him. Gujjar walked up and said they should solve it in the ring. Raj said that Shera would smash him and asked if he would be alone. W. Morrissey walked up and said Gujjar wasn’t alone. Shera said he would see them next week and they walked off. Gujjar said he wanted to do it by himself, but Morrissey said there was no shame in taking someone’s help.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for next week:

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

-Violent By Design did their ring entrance, followed by the Briscoes. [c]

(5) MARK & JAY BRISCOE (c) vs. JOE DOERING & DEANER w/Eric Young – Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match

Deaner and Mark started the match, but Doering tagged almost immediately. Doering and Jay squared off. Jay made a comeback on Deaner. Mark suplexed Deaner and got a one count. Deaner and Mark exchanged chops. The Briscoes double teamed Deaner. Jay stomped Deaner in the corner. Mark dropkicked Deaner on the floor. Mark gave Deaner a neckbreaker on the floor. Doering gave Jay a flying crossbody block in the ring. [c]

Violent By Design had the advantage after the break. Eric Young hit Jay from the outside. VBD tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Jay. Mark finally tagged in and punched Doering and Deaner. Mark did a flip dive over the top rope onto Doering on the floor. Mark threw Deaner off the top rope. Jay booted Doering on the outside.

The Briscoes gave Deaner a neckbreaker powerbomb and got a two count. Doering threw Mark into the post on the outside. Jay and Doering fought in the ring. Doering gave Jay a spinebuster. Deaner gave Jay a headbutt and went for the pin, but Mark made the save. Jay and Doering fought in the ring. Jay took Doering down.

Jay gave Deaner an elbow. As Deaner went after Mark, Jay rolled up Deaner for the pin. VBD attacked the Briscoes afterwards. Josh Alexander ran in for the save and cleared the ring of Doering and Deaner. Alexander and Eric Young went face to face. Fans chanted “Walking Weapon”. Deaner attacked Alexander from behind. The Briscoes made the save and threw out VBD.

WINNERS: The Briscoes in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An energetic tag team match and a big win for the Briscoes. The Briscoes have brought such a spark to the tag team division. This was a good start for the build towards Alexander vs. Young at Slammiversary.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A maintenance show that continued the slow build to Slammiversary. Not the most newsworthy show, but the action was decent and storylines moved forward.

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S IMPACT TV REPORT: 5/12 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Under Siege fallout, Gauntlet for the Gold, more