The fallout between Tessa Blanchard and WOW continues to get worse as more details come to the light as to the situation regarding her involvement with the company.

Fightful Select is reporting that Blanchard is not a part of the WOW plans moving forward and that she was not present at the recent tapings. The report goes on to reveal that Blanchard has not been officially fired from the company as of yet.

The report indicates that Blanchard was upset that a January tryout was cancelled by CBS due to COVID-19. Blanchard advocated for a Zoom tryout to get around the virus issues. Fightful’s sources said that Blanchard’s attitude problems were initially looked at as simply being passionate by the higher ups in the company, but that much of what was seen was more of the same.

Tessa Blanchard has not released a statement on issues with the company. She is a former Impact Knockouts Championship and former Impact World Champion. Blanchard abruptly left Impact Wrestling and has not been seen in any major national wrestling promotions since.

