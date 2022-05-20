VIP AUDIO 5/19 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Stephanie stepping away, Triple H’s current role, Naomi’s contract situation, NXT ratings including 7-day totals (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Hotline “Focus on WWE” format, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on these topics:
- Stephanie McMahon stepping away from WWE and what Triple H is doing.
- Naomi’s contract coming due and how that plays into the events of Monday.
- NXT ratings including exclusive 7-day viewership totals and 10-week averages.
