VIP AUDIO 5/19 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Stephanie stepping away, Triple H’s current role, Naomi’s contract situation, NXT ratings including 7-day totals (18 min.)

May 20, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Hotline “Focus on WWE” format, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reports on these topics:

  • Stephanie McMahon stepping away from WWE and what Triple H is doing.
  • Naomi’s contract coming due and how that plays into the events of Monday.
  • NXT ratings including exclusive 7-day viewership totals and 10-week averages.

