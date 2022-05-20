VIP AUDIO 5/19 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Which wrestlers would Vince hire from AEW, Jey Uso’s singles potential, Punk’s impact, tag ropes, Omega update, AEW’s business model, MJF, Stephanie, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Are Wade and Todd for or against the tag ropes?
- Update on Kenny Omega’s health and how is he booked when he returns?
- Should AEW do what WWE is doing with Cody and announce when certain matches will start?
- How is AEW’s business model working out, has it changes, and how have wrestler signings changed it?
- Would AEW feel like a hotter promotion if it hadn’t signed so many known names? Evaluating the signings of Andrade, Malikai Black, Matt Hardy, Keith Lee, Christian Cage, Jay Lethal, Boby Fish, Kyle O’Reily.
- Can Punk be credited with steadying AEW’s ratings during a downturn otherwise in ratings?
- How would WWE address allegations of an unsafe working environment?
- How at risk is the grand lineage of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in light of the actions of Sasha Banks and Naomi?
- Could Jey Uso rise to a top singles star if Roman Reigns went away?
- Comparing Tony Khan’s handling of issues with MJF to Vince McMahon’s handling of Sasha and Naomi.
- Thoughts on Stephanie’s quotes at the Up Front conference for networks saying pro wrestling is more exciting than actual competitive sports on TV.
- Why doesn’t WWE use translators for their athletes who don’t speak English such as Asuka?
- What wrestlers on AEW’s roster would Vince McMahon be interested in signing?
- Who blinks first between Sasha & Naomi and Vince McMahon?
- Will the Christian Cage turn happen at Double or Nothing? Which team leaves with the AEW Tag Team Titles?
- Would Vince McMahon know what to do with MJF, and wouldn’t he eliminate a lot of what MJF is able to do to get over in AEW?
- Should AEW start having matches end before the very end of TV shows?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply