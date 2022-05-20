VIP AUDIO 5/19 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Stephanie stepping away, Sasha & Naomi walk-out, Flair’s planned return, Hangman-Punk hype, NJPW Capital Collision in-person report, TV reviews, UFC (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with news items (Stephanie McMahon stepping away from WWE, Ric Flair’s plans to wrestle this summer, and the Sasha Banks & Naomi controversy) and then TV and event reviews. The reviews begin with New Japan Capital Combat that Todd attended in person. Then, a review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC this weekend, AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT 2.0. The AEW topics include praise for the MJF-Wardlow segment and assessing the C.M. Punk-Hangman Page hype as luke-warm.

