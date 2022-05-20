FREE PODCAST 5/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss MCW’s Spring Fever featuring The Hardys vs. OGK, Bey vs. Bailey vs. Janela, Dixon vs. Aldis vs. Moses vs. Johnson for MCW Title, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a fever… Maryland Championship Wrestling Spring Fever. They make their way to Millersville, Md. for a great three hours of wrestling, topped by the Hardys vs. OGK, a three-way with Chris Bey, Mike Bailey, and Joey Janela, a four-way for the MCW title with Ken Dixon, Brian Johnson, Moses, and Nick Aldis, a match built around a gender reveal party, and much more. For VIP listeners, they then travel across the country to West Coast Pro for highlights of their Ill Mannered show, with Will Ospreay vs. Titus Alexander, Timothy Thatcher vs. Kevin Blackwood, and The Righteous against the West Coast Wrecking Crew.

