FREE PODCAST 5/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-16-2017) Keller & Parks talk Styles vs. Mahal, Orton vs. Corbin, Fashion Files, 10 Yrs Ago SD analysis, live callers (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (5-16-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss that night’s episode featuring the final WWE Backlash hype including A.J. Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin, the Fashion Files, the women’s contract signing, and more with callers. They also discuss what happened on Smackdown ten years ago this week.

