WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks & Naomi, are not currently present at Friday’s Smackdown event in Grand Rapids, MI.

PWInsider is reporting that while Naomi’s husband, Jimmy Uso, made the trip to Michigan for Smackdown, Naomi did not. The report also indicated that Sasha Banks was seen on a flight from Minnesota to Orlando, FL.

Banks and Naomi walked out on WWE during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. banks and Naomi were scheduled to wrestle in the main event of the show, which was a six pack challenge match to crown a number one contender for Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Banks and Naomi reportedly were not happy with the Raw creative even though it resulted in Naomi winning the match and securing the championship opportunity. WWE released a statement detailing the situation and called out that Banks and Belair didn’t feel comfortable working with the other women in the match. Doudrop, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H, and Asuka were the other competitors.

Naomi is currently in the midst of discussing a new contract with WWE. She and Banks started teaming together before WrestleMania 38 . At WrestleMania Banks and Naomi won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

