Tag Team Championship unification match set for Smackdown next week

Next week on WWE Smackdown, RK-Bro will faee The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. RK-Bro are the current Raw Tag Team Champions and The Usos are champions on Smackdown. Both teams will put their belts on the line next week to crown a unified champion.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn. Later in the show, RK-Bro confronted The Bloodline in the ring. Both sides agreed to the unification match next week, though Orton and Riddle wanted to have it this week. Once the bout was agreed to, Riddle hit his running knee on a prone Roman Reigns. This dropped Reigns to the mat as Orton and Riddle ran out of the ring before The Usos could retaliate.

Smackdown this week also featured a WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey won the match and retained her title just five days after winning it from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in an “I Quit” Match.

