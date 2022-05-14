Hikaru Shida reveals reason for being taken out of Owen Hart Tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hikaru Shida will not be participating in the women’s Owen Hart Tournament due to missing a medical check coming out of her street fight with Serena Deeb. Shida posted a response on Twitter regarding that news coming out of AEW Rampage and cleared up the controversy of her removal.

After my Philadelphia street fight, a doctor check from AEW was required to participate in the Owen Hart Cup,” Hikaru Shida said. “And I couldn’t re-enter the country in time. I’m so sorry to disappoint everyone. These difficulties sometimes happen with international talents. I feel healthy and never stop trying to improve. Please cheer for Kris, while I do my best in Japan! Holy Shida will be back soon.”

Kris Statlander will take Shida’s place in the tournament. Toni Storm advanced into the semifinals of the tournament after beating Jaime Hayter on Dynamite this week. She’ll face the winner of Britt Baker vs. a mystery joker opponent. Statlander will face Red Velvet in the quarterfinals.

In the men’s Owen Hart Tournament, Adam Cole defeated Dax Harwood and Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin to advance to the semifinals. Hardy will face Cole Wednesday night on Dynamite. On the other side of the men’s bracket, Samoa Joe will face a mystery joker opponent and Rey Fenix will square off against Kyle O’Reilly.

