“Hangman” Adam Page match, others announced for AEW Dynamite

“Hangman” Adam Page will be in action on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the news during Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. Page will face Konosuke Takeshita with C.M. Punk serving as a special guest commentator. Page’s AEW World Championship is not on the line in the match.

Page is scheduled to face C.M. Punk for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 29. Punk and Page confronted each other on AEW Dynamite, with both saying they’re going to win the title at the event.

In addition to the “Hangman” Adam Page match, this week’s AEW Dynamite will feature Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy in the men’s Owen Hart Tournament semifinals, Samoa Joe vs. a mystery opponent in the Owen Hart Tournament, Wardlow taking his lashings from MJF, a face to face confrontation between William Regal and Chris Jericho, Britt Baker vs. a mystery opponent in the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament quarterfinal, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinal.

Wardlow needs to accept his lashings as part of an agreement with MJF to get a match against him at the Double or Nothing event. Wardlow also needs to defeat Shawn Spears to keep that match a “go” as well.

