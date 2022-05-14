5/14 NJPW “Capital Collision” PPV report: Radican’s results & analysis of Kingston vs. Ishii, Okada & Romero vs. Hikuleo & White, IWGP U.S. Championship four-way

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S NJPW “CAPITAL COLLISION” PPV REPORT

MAY 14, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C.

AIRED LIVE ON FITE.TV

(1) REN NARITA vs. KARL FREDERICKS

They had a big strike exchange early, but Fredericks caught Narita coming off the ropes with a nice dropkick. Both men traded hard kicks and forearms to the spine. Fredericks got the advantage and hit some light kicks to Narita’s head and the fans booed. Narita caught him a short time later with a belly-to-belly suplex. Fredericks went for a stalling dropkick in the corner Shibata Style, but Narita got out of the way. Narita hit a t-bone suplex for a nearfall. He then went for a cloverleaf. Fredericks tried to fight out of it, but Narita finally got the hold and the fans applauded. Fredericks tried to get to the ropes and Narita sat down on the hold. Fredericks finally managed to crawl to the ropes to break the hold. They went to a strike exchange and Narita got a big strike. He got the choke hold. He then transitioned to a cobra twist. Fredericks powered out and Narita grabbed the choke again. The 10 minute mark came and went. Fredericks countered a choke and hit a backbreaker. He then hit Manifest Destiny for the win.



WINNER: Karl Fredericks in 10:00. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good opener that was worked extremely snug with some nice hard-hitting exchanges. It was really a toss as to who would win the way the match was so evenly laid out.)

Both men showed respect to each other after the match.

Q.T. Marshall and The Factory attacked Fredericks on the ramp after the ramp. Marshall wrapped a watch around his hand and hit Fredericks while he was held by Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto.

(2) TEAM FILTHY (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight & J.R. Kratos) vs. FRED ROSSER & DAVID FINLAY & TANGA LOA & YUYA UEMURA & THE DKC

Rosser slid out of the ring and went right after Tom Lawlor early on during the match. Rosser hit a powerslam on the floor on Lawlor. Riccaboni mentioned Rosser was willing to put his NJPW contract on the line for a shot at the Strong Openweight Championship. Team Filthy cleared the ring and posed over a beaten down Finlay. Koslov said he was going to turn the moment into a NFT, which was pretty funny. Loa got a hot tag and ran wild. He hit a spinning powerbomb on Limelight and danced much to the delight of the crowd. Lawlor went for a PK on Loa, but Loa blocked it only for Lawlor to get a front facelock. He managed to fight Lawlor off and he nailed him with a spear and both men were down.

Rosser got the tag and went right at it with Lawlor. Rosser hit several blows, but Lawler caught him with a kick. Rosser then wiped him out with a clothesline and both men were down. DKC got the tag and ran wild. The 10 minute mark passed with DKC and Kratos squaring off in the ring. Kratos ended up in a strike battle with Loa a short time later. Kratos eventually landed a big back suplex to win the exchange. He flipped off the fans, but he didn’t realize Narita was behind him. Narita and Finlay eventually worked together and hit a double dropkick on Kratos. They then hit a double suplex on Kratos as well. The WCWC isolated Uemura and tossed him to the floor.

Lawlor had a choke on Finlay, but Rosser came behind him and grabbed a chicken wing. Lawlor ended up throwing them both through the ropes to break the hold. Limelight eventually caught DKC with a tornado DDT for the win.

WINNERS: Team Filthy in 15:00. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a solid enough match to further the Rosser vs. Lawlor feud.)

After the match, Finlay got his shillelagh and attacked Team Filthy with it. Rosser and Lawlor brawled until they were broken apart. Rosser will face Lawlor at the NJPW Strong tapings tomorrow for a shot at the Openweight Strong Championship with his contract on the line.

(3) CHASE OWENS vs. GREAT-O-KHAN

The fans chanted for Great-O-Khan after the bell rang to start the match. Owens is one half of the new IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Champions after Bullet Club won the titles at Wrestling Dontaku. O-Khan trapped Owens in the corner and sat down on him and the crowd applauded. He then pulled on Owens’s arms much to the delight of the fans. Owens fired back and began working over O-Khan as the fans booed his cheap tactics. Owens went after O-Khan’s braid and the fans booed. The fans chanted for O-Khan and Owens mocked them by pointing to his ear. O-Khan blocked a double chop out of the corner and hit a suplex with a bridge for a two count. O-Khan then began hitting his signature Mongolian Chops on Owens.

Owens fired back and hit a C-Trigger to the back of O-Khan’s head in the corner. He hit the Jewel Heist for a two count. Owens taunted O-Khan with some light slaps and he fired up and hit a forearm. Owens caught O-Khan with a pump knee and a C-Trigger. He set up for the Package Piledriver, but O-Khan backdropped him. O-Khan tripped OWens in the corner and went for The Eliminator, but Owens escaped and rolled him up with his feet on the ropes for the win.

WINNER: Chase Owens in 9:00. (**½)

(Radican’s Analysis: The crowd was into O-Khan but the cheap finish fell flat.)

Owens taunted O-Khan with the belt and he chased him to the back.

(4) BAD DUDE TITO & JONAH & SHANE HASTE & MIKEY NICHOLLS vs. THE UNITED EMPIRE (Jeff Cobb & Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis & Aaron Henare)

TMDK and Tito cleared the apron and went after Henare. Everyone ended up brawling on the floor while Tito and Henare went at it in the ring. Cobb tagged in and lifted up Tito before dropping him into the powerslam position and driving him into the corner. Henare got cut off and worked over for several minutes. Henare tagged out and Aussie Open hit a series of tandem maneuvers on Nicholls for a nearfall. Haste got caught in a double team when he ran in, but he countered it. Haste and Nicholls worked together to wipe out Aussie Open. They hit a DDT on Fletcher for a nearfall.

They built up to Cobb and Jonah backing up into each other. The fans fired up as the two giants went face-to-face and began throwing bombs. Neither man would go down as they continued to trade blows until Jonah caught Cobb with a spear. Cob and Jonah were helped back to their feet by their partners. All eight men then began brawling. Aussie Open and TMDK both went for their finishers on each other, but were unsuccessful. TMDK eventually caught Fletcher with Up The Ladder for the win.

WINNERS: Jonah & Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito in 13:00. (***¼)

(Radican’s Analysis; This was a good match. They built up to a fun exchange between Cobb and Jonah, which was the high point of the match. I’d love to see that match in a NJPW ring.)

After the match TMDK officially inducted Bad Dude Tito in their stable.

(5) MINORU SUZUKI vs. BRODY KING

King got the upper hand after a chop battle and they went to the floor. Suzuki ducked a chop and King chopped the ring post. Suzuki then began working over King’s injured arm. Suzuki began twisting King’s fingers as he smiled and the fans gasped. Suzuki got a kimura, but King was able to quickly get to the ropes. They traded strikes and Suzuki rocked King, but King caught him with a suplex as he came off the ropes to stop his momentum. King went for the Gonzo Bomb and Suzuki escaped. Suzuki slid around King and kicked his legs out from under him, so he could grab the choke easily. Suzuki let go and went for the GSP, but King backdropped him after Suzuki was close to landing it. Suzuki got the choke again and dragged King down to his knees. King hit a series of big clothesline and the Gonzo Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Brody King in 8:00. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: Suzuki got some momentum early, but then King quickly turned the tide late and got a convincing win that the announcers made a big deal out of.)

Suzuki was not happy once he recovered and he wiped out an attendant with a GSP.

Eddie Kingston got a big pop coming out to face Tomohiro Ishii. They went head-to-head once Ishii got into the ring.

(6) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII

The crowd was into the action early and Kingston eventually caught Ishii with a single arm DDT. Kingston began focusing his attack on Ishii’s arm. Kingston hit the Kobashi style chops on Ishii in the corner, but Ishii fired back with some big chops of his own. Ishii fired back and caught Kingston with a suplex, but Kingston kicked out at one. Both men began slapping each other across the face and the pace picked up. The fans cheered as they continued to slap the crap out of each other. Both men slapped each other at the same time several times. Kingston hit a German, but Ishii got right back up and hit a German of his own. Both men then staggered around the ring and fell down and the fans lost their minds at the ten minute mark.

Ishii ducked a spinning backfist. Kingston then ducked an enzuguri attempt. Ishii then caught Kingston with an enzuguri and both men were down. Kingston ducked a lariat, but Ishii caught him on the rebound. Kingston fought out of his clutches and hit a chop. Kingston hit a DDT, but Ishii got right up and hit a sliding lariat for a nearfall! WOW! Ishii went for the VDBB, but he couldn’t get Kingston up. Ishii took one spinning backfist, but wouldn’t go down. Ishii hit a heabutt, but Kingston hit a second spinning backfist and both men collapsed with the crowd going crazy again. Ishii hit a HUGE clothesline a short time later. He then hit the VDBB for the win. MY GOD!!!

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii in 16:00. (****½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was everything you could have expected out of a match from these two in front of a red hot crowd. This match was amazing hard-hitting NJPW action at its best.)

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch