FREE PODCAST 5/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will & Rich talk Kota Ibushi, RevPro and Progress show news, Matty Iglesias’ MCU takes, BONUS chat with Jason Norris talking new book, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Welcome to the NEW “Deep Dive” format. Will Cooling and Rich Fann discuss how the changes will work, as well as how Will’s “Deeper Dive” will have self contained one-off subjects. Then the pair discuss the Kota Ibushi situation, a non-spoiler chat about MCU’s “the blip” and its relation to an article Will sent Rich, and Progress vs. RevPro in terms of growth and development of wrestlers, among other topics.

Afterward, a bonus Deep Dive, featuring Jason Norris of WomenLoveWrestling.net joins to talk about his new book “Women of WrestleMania,” the stats, and key figures of the women of the eras. Plus a nice chat with Jason regarding Chelsea and Arsenal fighting for Champions League places.

Link: https:// womenlovewrestling.net/the- women-of-wrestlemania-book/

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO