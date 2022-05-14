VIP AUDIO 5/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 4 – Mick Foley. Joe Gagne & Justin Shapiro join Alan4L for an in-depth look at Cactus Jack, Mankind, Dude Love, and the man behind them all (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the fourth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is the legendary Mick Foley, and we cheat a little here as one guest just isn’t enough, so we brought together one of the original classic wrestling podcast duos – Joe Gagne and Justin Shapiro! With a career as storied and varied as Mick’s, there was a lot to discuss, but we did our best to leave no stone unturned. Classic matches, memorable promos, and great storylines in the WWF, WCW, and ECW were all hit on, along with an in-depth look at the importance of Have a Nice Day, and some thoughts about how we’ve viewed Mick in recent years. If you were a wrestling fan in the 1990s or early 2000s, it’s impossible not to feel a strong connection to Mick Foley. As such, he is a perfect choice for 30 4L 30. Check it out!

