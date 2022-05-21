News Ticker

Key segments revealed for Monday Night Raw

May 21, 2022

Monday Night Raw matches announced for next week
WWE has announced several key segments for Monday Night Raw.

After beating Omos in a steel cage match last week, Bobby Lashley has a special challenge on tap for both Omos and his former manager, MVP.

In addition, former Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, will address Asuka. Asuka defeated Lynch on last week’s episode to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair and the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes and The Miz are scheduled for a singles match as well. Rhodes is facing Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell PPV event. Rhodes defeated The Miz in his first Raw match in over six years after his making his WWE return at WrestleMania 38.

Hell in a Cell streams live on Peacock Sunday June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

