WWE has announced several key segments for Monday Night Raw.

After beating Omos in a steel cage match last week, Bobby Lashley has a special challenge on tap for both Omos and his former manager, MVP.

The All Mighty steps back into the ring with a special challenge for @TheGiantOmos and the double-crossing @The305MVP. What does @fightbobby have in store for the destructive duo this Monday on #WWERaw?https://t.co/8969GLSaA9 pic.twitter.com/BmJ3D2OifI — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

In addition, former Raw Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, will address Asuka. Asuka defeated Lynch on last week’s episode to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair and the Raw Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes and The Miz are scheduled for a singles match as well. Rhodes is facing Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell PPV event. Rhodes defeated The Miz in his first Raw match in over six years after his making his WWE return at WrestleMania 38.

Hell in a Cell streams live on Peacock Sunday June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell and Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

